U.S. markets open in 2 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,036.25
    +34.75 (+0.87%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,830.00
    +242.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,838.25
    +105.75 (+0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,785.30
    +20.50 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.06
    +0.86 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.50
    -4.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.43
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0859
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.25
    -1.35 (-6.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2344
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8500
    +0.9750 (+0.74%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,380.90
    +1,655.81 (+6.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    619.63
    +376.95 (+155.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.83
    +57.58 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

Japan PM Kishida sets eye on wage rises as focus of 'new capitalism'

Tetsushi Kajimoto
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: People cross a street in Tokyo

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will draw up a plan in June on "new capitalism", focusing on wage increases, innovation and resolving social problems through support for start-ups, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday.

"First of all, we will aim to compile guidelines by June with regard to labour market reform including reskilling workers and facilitating labour turnover," Kishida told a panel tasked with implementing the plan.

Kishida first launched the idea of a "new capitalism" when he became prime minister in 2021, pledging to fix distortions in the world's third-largest economy, and signaling a shift away from reflationary policy, saying there was no growth without redistribution.

He said he called it "new capitalism" because of the need to solve downsides such as widening inequality.

By pushing structural wage increases, Kishida said on Wednesday Japan would strive to narrow wage differentials between domestic firms and rivals overseas, while taking different economic situations into account.

Kishida places human capital investment at the core of his growth strategy as rapidly-aging Japan faces an acute labour crunch as its working-age population shrinks.

Under pressure from Kishida, major companies have concluded their annual labour talks with average wage increases of 3.8% for the next fiscal year, the biggest rise in about three decades, although the outlook seems less positive for workers at smaller companies, which account for almost 70% of the workforce.

Salaries have been virtually unchanged since the late 1990s and are now well behind the average for the OECD group of rich countries.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky, Robert Birsel)

Recommended Stories

  • Yellen Says International Aid Programs Crucial to US Leadership

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the Biden administration’s proposed spending on international aid and investment programs, exemplified by assistance for Ukraine, would strengthen Washington’s leadership abroad and advance US security interests.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMcKinsey Start

  • EV startup Lucid to cut about 18% of its workforce

    The company plans to communicate with all its employees over the next three days about the plan, CEO Peter Rawlinson said in a letter, adding its U.S. workforce will see reductions in nearly every organization and level, including executives. Lucid, which had about 7,200 employees at the end of last year, will incur between $24 million and $30 million in related charges.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Canada Targets Banks for Billions With Dividend Tax Change

    (Bloomberg) -- Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is planning to raise billions of dollars from banks and insurance companies by changing the tax rules for dividends they get from Canadian firms. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMcKinsey Starts Eliminating 1,400 Roles This Week in a Rare Round of Job CutsIn a

  • A recession in 2023 is now inevitable. Layoffs in tech and finance will spread to other sectors

    Don't let a seemingly strong jobs market fool you–the data today is reminiscent of the early days of past recessions, according to Murray Sabrin.

  • Gundlach Predicts a US Recession Will Start in a Few Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Doubleline Capital’s Jeffrey Gundlach said on CNBC that he expects a US recession will start in a few months, and that the Federal Reserve will need to respond “very dramatically.”Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse Remark“The economic headwinds are building, we’ve been talking about

  • New California gas price law another defeat for oil industry

    It was just a few weeks ago that California Gov. Gavin Newsom called the oil industry the second most powerful force on earth, trailing only Mother Nature in its ability to bend the elements — both physical and political — to its will. It's the type of legislation the oil industry might have crushed in the past. “We proved we could finally beat big oil,” Newsom said Tuesday after signing the bill.

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • Russia Says Crop Titan Cargill Will Stop Exporting Its Grain

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia said top agricultural commodities trader Cargill Inc. will stop exporting its grain, the strongest move yet by a major Western crop merchant to pull back from the country.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMcKinsey Starts Eliminating 1,400 Roles This Week in a Rare Round of Job CutsAs the b

  • Markets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates despite traders betting otherwise as fears of a banking crisis convulse markets, according to BlackRock Inc.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysAlibaba Shares Soar After Historic Overhaul Heralds IPO WaveThe world’s biggest money man

  • This banking crisis isn’t 2008. That doesn’t make it a good thing: Morning Brief

    We keep hearing that this isn't 2008. It isn't for many important reasons. But there are some unique challenges this time around.

  • U.S. judge 'troubled' by Alex Jones' bankruptcy evasion

    A U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Monday he was "troubled" by right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' recent effort to shift advertising revenue away from his bankrupt company Free Speech Systems, saying he was on high alert for other signs of misconduct. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez, at a hearing in Houston, said the payments appeared to ignore existing court orders that limit Jones' ability to withdraw money from his bankrupt company. Jones had claimed that the killing of 20 students and six staff members in the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, was staged with actors as part of a government plot to seize Americans' guns.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Vietnam’s GDP Growth Cools Amid Slump in Property, Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s growth decelerated more than expected this quarter as exports and construction shrank, reflecting the risks that global and domestic challenges pose to one of the region’s fastest-growing economies.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMcKinsey Starts Eliminating 1,400 Roles This Week in a

  • Challenge to Biden ESG investing rule will stay in Texas court

    A federal judge in Texas on Tuesday refused to transfer to another court a lawsuit by Republican states challenging a Biden administration rule allowing socially conscious investing by retirement plans, rejecting claims of "judge shopping." U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, said the Biden administration had provided no evidence that the litigation did not belong in his court or that plaintiffs were attempting to manipulate the process. By suing in Amarillo, the Republican states ensured that the case would be assigned to Kacsmaryk, an appointee of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • Asian stocks rise as anxiety over banks starts to fade

    Asian stocks rose Wednesday as anxiety about the global financial system began to fade following three high-profile bank failures. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Shanghai followed Wall Street lower.

  • For Chip Makers, a Choice Between the U.S. and China Looms

    WASHINGTON—Semiconductor companies seeking federal grants under the Chips Act could face a tough decision: take Washington’s help to expand in the U.S., or preserve their ability to expand in China. The Biden administration last week proposed new rules detailing restrictions chip companies would face on operations in China and other countries of concern if the companies accept taxpayer funding. The restrictions would be particularly onerous for East Asian companies with significant operations in China, where they have already invested billions of dollars.

  • Britain's taxes are 'far too complex', warns Chancellor - latest updates

    Jeremy Hunt has said taxes are "far too complex" in the UK and he wants to simplify them amid efforts to get more people back into the workforce.

  • No ‘Social Policy’ in Chips Act Rules, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo Says

    Republicans say requiring grant applicants to provide child care and similar rules are aimed at advancing the Biden administration’s liberal agenda.

  • Newly fired Fox News producer seeks to recant testimony in $1.6 billion Dominion lawsuit

    A newly fired Fox News producer is seeking to recant testimony she said network lawyers coerced her into providing as Fox defends against Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit. Abby Grossberg said Fox's lawyers left her feeling she "had to do everything possible to avoid becoming the 'star witness' for Dominion or else I would be seriously jeopardizing my career at Fox News." The former producer for Maria Bartiromo's Sunday morning show and later Tucker Carlson's prime-time show made the accusation as she filed amended lawsuits in Manhattan federal court and Delaware Superior Court accusing Fox of discrimination, retaliation, sexism and misogyny.