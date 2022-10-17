U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,614.00
    +16.50 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,849.00
    +141.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,783.25
    +39.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,699.40
    +11.10 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.04
    +0.43 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.10
    +6.20 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    18.33
    +0.25 (+1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9748
    +0.0024 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0580 (+1.47%)
     

  • Vix

    32.02
    +0.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1234
    +0.0054 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6010
    -0.1190 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,180.94
    +59.53 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.41
    -12.76 (-2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.79
    +8.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,703.00
    -387.76 (-1.43%)
     

Japan PM to pick most appropriate person as next BOJ chief

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday he would pick the most appropriate person to take up the governorship of the central bank next April, suggesting the decision could wait until just before the current governor's term ends on April 8.

Kishida, speaking in parliament, mentioned no names and gave no specific detail on timing.

Monetary policy foresight and coordination between the central bank and the government would be "important" factors in making the decision, Kishida told the lower house budget committee of parliament.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Tom Hogue)

