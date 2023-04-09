Japan Polypropylene Packaging Films Market is Set to Surpass US$ 1090.9 Million by 2033, as Focus on Development of Recyclable Films Grows | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2023 / Japan polypropylene packaging films market is anticipated to reach US$ 883.5 million by 2023. Through 2033, Japan's overall sales of polypropylene packaging film will increase at a 2.1% CAGR. The Japan market will be worth more than US$ 1,090.9 million by the end of 2033.

Rising applications of polypropylene packaging films in industries such as food & beverage and electronics are driving Japan market forward.

Polypropylene films have become ideal packaging solutions for protecting items from external actors. They improve the shelf life of products such as food items. Hence, the growing usage of polypropylene films for packaging food products will boost sales in Japan.

Increasing awareness regarding the importance of environmental protection is creating demand for environmentally friendly products. Similarly, increasing plastic waste and regulations implemented by the government of Japan regarding single-use plastic are supporting the development of sustainable packaging products.

Packaging films for food are manufactured of several materials with various properties, such as polyethylene films, aluminum foil, and PET films, which must meet high functionality standards. These are called multi-layer packaging. They are not easy to recycle because they include multiple materials.

As a solution to this, new mono-material packaging films made of polypropylene are being developed. For instance, in February 2021, Toyobo Company developed a new film made from BOPP that will enable the creation of mono-material products.

The film provides excellent processing usefulness and high gas barrier property along with fulfilling the international safety measures of packaging material. The film can be recycled and does not emit harmful gas while incarnating and recycling.

The development of such packaging films suitable for recycling will support market expansion across Japan.

Key Takeaways from Japan Polypropylene Packaging Films Market

Polypropylene packaging film sales in Japan are likely to rise at 2.1% CAGR through 2033.

Japan polypropylene packaging market valuation will reach US$ 1,090.9 million by 2033.

By product type, BOPP film segment will hold around 70% share of the market while CPP film segment is set to expand by 1.3x its current value by the end of 2033.

By film format, the clear films segment is set to hold a market share of 25% by 2033 while the metalized films segment will expand at 2.8% during the forecast period.

Based on thickness, the above 80-micron segment will thrive at 2.9% CAGR through 2033.

By end use, the food & beverage segment will account for 44% of the total market by the end of 2033.

"The expansion of the food industry in Japan is set to bolster the overall sales of polypropylene films. This is because these films offer very high moisture and oxygen barrier properties." says an FMI analyst.

Temperature Resistance Food Packaging Films to Create Growth Opportunity

The demand for high-gas barrier films for long-term storage is growing in the field of food packaging. Metalized polyethylene terephthalate (PET) films laminated with non-oriented cast polypropylene film as sealant are being used by manufacturers for gas barrier layering. These films are equipped with two materials which makes them difficult to recycle.

PET can be replaced with BOPP material as they are made with similar species of a polymer as a sealant to facilitate the recycling process. But the issue of inadequate gas barrier and temperature resistance limits its application for boil and retort resistance food packaging.

Technological developments for producing temperature-resistant and recyclable films to suit the boil and retort application in food packaging are likely to spur market expansion.

In August 2022, Toray Industries developed BOPP film, Torayfan, which combines the technology of BOPP film structure developed through xEV capacitor applications, together with homogeneous barrier layer processing.

The film provides better gas barrier properties than regular metalized film resulting in 0.3 [g/m2･day] of water vapor transmission rate, and 0.3 [cc/m2･day] of the oxygen transmission rate. The new film developed by the company provides improved heat resistance of more than 25°C.

The film can be applicable for boil and retort food packaging owing to its increased endurance processing temperature of more than 120°C. These films find application in the packaged food industry.

Application of BOPP Films for Labeling Increasing the Sales of Japan Polypropylene Packaging Films

BOPP labels are being widely used for labeling applications in various industries. As a result, companies are introducing new products for labeling applications.

For instance, Innovia Films recently launched a unique BOPP film, Rayoface™ QBD which is specially designed for applications in pressure-sensitive labeling. These BOPP film labels are used in different market segments. This includes food and beverage, household and personal care, and other consumer goods sectors.

The 5-layer technology implemented by Innovia Films results in high-performance films along with superb economics and yield. The printing ability of the films increases its application in the packaging and labeling of different products.

Labels play an important part in product packaging and the transparency, lightness, and clarity required by label films. The increasing importance of labeling especially in the pharmaceutical and food industry is increasing the sales of polypropylene packaging films in Japan.

New Initiatives for Materials Technology to Create Real Circularity of Polypropylene Multilayer Flexible Packaging

Key participants are strategically planning to extend profit-earning opportunities by increasing the productivity and circularity of PP packaging films and maintaining an alliance with government regulations.

According to the recent news published by Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd., the rate of recycling plastic was nearly 27% in Japan in 2021. With collective efforts, key participants are planning to increase it to more than 40%.

Companies are taking various steps to increase their plastic recycling capacities. For instance, ITOCHU Corporation and Toyo Ink Group signed a contract to install a project of plastic recycling for the reuse and recovery of multilayer film packaging materials.

The consumption of PP films is expected to witness a slight gain in the next decade with the increase of plastic recycling facilities in Japan.

Who is Winning?

Toray Industries, Inc., Cosmo Films Ltd., Polyplex Corporation Ltd., Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd, Toyobo Co., Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello, Inc, Takigawa Corporation, Idemitsu Unitech Co., Ltd., Kisco Ltd., and Toppan, Inc. are few of the leading polypropylene packaging film manufacturers in Japan.

Japan Polypropylene Packaging Films Market by Category

By Product Type:

BOPP

CPP

By Film Format:

Clear Films

Coated Films

Matte Films

White Films

Metallized Films

By Thickness:

Up to 18 Microns

18 to 50 Microns

51 to 80 Microns

Above 80 Microns

By Application:

Bags and Pouches

Lamination

Tapes

Labels

Wraps

By End Use:

Food & Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Electrical & Electronics

Homecare

Pharmaceuticals & Medicals

Agriculture & Allied Industry

