Japan Portable Power Station Market Is Expected to Reach $225.5 Million by 2030: Allied Market Research

Rise in use of smart electronic devices and growth in concerns regarding CO2 emissions drive the growth of the Japan Portable Power Station market. Based on application, the emergency power segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market share. Based on sales channel, offline segment contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020.

Portland, OR, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the J apan Portable Power Station market generated $137.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $225.5 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in use of smart electronic devices and growth in concerns regarding CO2 emissions drive the growth of the Japan Portable Power Station market. However, high cost of battery-powered portable power stations restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, high cost of battery-powered portable power stations presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Download Report Sample (103 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15333

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the Japan Portable Power Station market.

The global lockdown halted the manufacturing facilities of various industries, which in turn, declined the demand for portable power station.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the Japan Portable Power Station market based on type, application, and sales channel.

Based on type, the 501-1000 watt-hours segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the 1500 watt-hour or more segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Story continues

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Japan Portable Power Station Market Request Here

Based on application, the emergency power segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the off-grid segment and automotive segment are estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% each from 2021 to 2030.

Based on sales channel, offline segment contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than half of the Japan Portable Power Station market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, online segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/ 15333

Leading players of the Japan Portable Power Station market analyzed in the research include Anker Technology, Bluetti, Ecoflow, Jackery Inc., Lion Energy, Suaoki, Chilwee Group Co., Ltd., Ges Group Limited Company, Mitsubishi corporation and Alpha ESS Co., Ltd.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

(Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount)

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Infrastructure Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Stationary Generators Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Variable Speed Generator Market: Global Market Trends and Opportunities, 2021-2030

Generator Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Commercial Standby Generator Sets Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Solar Generator Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Mobile Power Plant Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn



