Japan Portable Power Station Market Is Expected to Reach $225.5 Million by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Rise in use of smart electronic devices and growth in concerns regarding CO2 emissions drive the growth of the Japan Portable Power Station market. Based on application, the emergency power segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market share. Based on sales channel, offline segment contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020.

Portland, OR, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Japan Portable Power Station market generated $137.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $225.5 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in use of smart electronic devices and growth in concerns regarding CO2 emissions drive the growth of the Japan Portable Power Station market. However, high cost of battery-powered portable power stations restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, high cost of battery-powered portable power stations presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Download Report Sample (103 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15333

COVID-19 scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the Japan Portable Power Station market.

  • The global lockdown halted the manufacturing facilities of various industries, which in turn, declined the demand for portable power station.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the Japan Portable Power Station market based on type, application, and sales channel.

Based on type, the 501-1000 watt-hours segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the 1500 watt-hour or more segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Japan Portable Power Station Market Request Here

Based on application, the emergency power segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the off-grid segment and automotive segment are estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% each from 2021 to 2030.

Based on sales channel, offline segment contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than half of the Japan Portable Power Station market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, online segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/15333

Leading players of the Japan Portable Power Station market analyzed in the research include Anker Technology, Bluetti, Ecoflow, Jackery Inc., Lion Energy, Suaoki, Chilwee Group Co., Ltd., Ges Group Limited Company, Mitsubishi corporation and Alpha ESS Co., Ltd.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:
(Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount)

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Infrastructure Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Stationary Generators Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Variable Speed Generator Market: Global Market Trends and Opportunities, 2021-2030

Generator Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Commercial Standby Generator Sets Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Solar Generator Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Mobile Power Plant Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

