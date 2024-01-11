Japan Q1 aluminium premium set at $90/T, down 7% Q/Q -sources

TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The premium for aluminium shipments to Japanese buyers in January to March was set at $90 per metric ton, down 7% from the previous quarter, as demand remained sluggish, six sources directly involved in pricing talks said.

The figure is lower than the $97 per ton paid in October to December and marks the lowest since the same quarter in 2023. It also came below the initial offers by global producers of $95.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the light metal and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the benchmark London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christopher Cushing)