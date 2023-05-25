Japan Raises Growth View in May as Spending, Production Rise
(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s government raised its monthly economic assessment in May for the first time in 10 months as consumption, production and exports improved.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Apple Plans to Turn Locked iPhones Into Smart Displays With iOS 17
McCarthy Signals Debt Deal Optimism as US Put on Credit Watch
World’s Biggest Nuclear Plant May Stay Closed Due to Papers Left on Car Roof
Deaths Soar on Everest After Record Number of Climbers Attempt Summit
The Cabinet Office said in its latest report Thursday that the economy is recovering at a moderate pace, saying the trend is expected to continue with the jobs and income situation improving. It also upgraded its assessment of consumer spending, production and exports.
The office also cited a slowdown in overseas economies as a downside risk for the Japanese economy. The global economy is already showing the impact from monetary policy tightening aimed at countering inflation around the world.
Japan PMIs Signal Stronger Recovery, Aided by Return of Tourists
Earlier this month, data showed the Japanese economy expanded at a faster pace than expected in the first three months of the year. The improving economic conditions will keep speculation alive that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may call an early election.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Man Who Spends $2 Million a Year to Look 18 Is Swapping Blood With His Father and Son
Maasai Are Getting Pushed Off Their Land So Dubai Royalty Can Shoot Lions
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.