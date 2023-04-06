Japan Real Wages Extend Fall in Challenge for Next BOJ Chief

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese workers’ real wages fell for the 11th straight month despite a government push for higher pay, highlighting the challenge awaiting incoming Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda.

Real cash earnings for Japan’s workers dropped 2.6% from a year earlier in February, matching economists’ forecast, the labor ministry reported Friday. The data is watched closely because many expect stronger pay data to prompt the BOJ, under its new chief, to consider ending its ultra-easy policy.

The weak wage data comes on the heels of price data suggesting consumer inflation has peaked out after a stimulus package from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida helped to lower energy bills. Price gains, rather than accelerating, now appear to be spreading across a wide range of items beyond energy, weighing on households and businesses.

It also shows the BOJ has yet to achieve its goal of stable inflation. Both outgoing governor Haruhiko Kuroda and his successor Ueda have said the central bank’s ultra-easy policy should be maintained until Japan’s economy shows stable, 2% inflation accompanied by solid wage growth.

On the other hand, nominal cash earnings gained for the 14th month in February, climbing 1.1% from the previous year. That likely reflects some recovery in economic activity, which has led to an increase in overtime pay, although many companies appear to lack the confidence to hand out bigger and more permanent pay hikes.

Separate data showed that Japan’s households increased spending compared to the previous year for the first time in four months in February, although the 1.6% gain was weaker than economists’ expectations.

