Japan Economic Growth Revised Down as Firms, Consumers Cut Back

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s economy expanded at a slower pace than initially estimated as businesses cut back investment in plants and equipment and consumers spent less, an outcome that points to the fragility of the growth achieved last quarter.

Gross domestic product grew at an annualized 4.8% from the previous three months with the expansion almost entirely reliant on overseas demand, revised figures from the Cabinet Office showed Friday. That was a smaller expansion than the preliminary reading of 6% and came in below economists’ forecast of 5.6% growth.

Business spending figures were revised to show outlays slipping 1% on a non-annualized basis. Previously the government estimated that capital investment was flat versus the first quarter. Consumer spending also fell more than first forecast.

Separate data showed wage growth slowed sharply to push real pay down by 2.5% after accounting for the impact of inflation.

Friday’s results fit in with indications that sluggish domestic conditions are exerting a drag on the country’s recovery. The data support Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s view that consumers and businesses need more help as they struggle in the face of the strongest inflation in decades.

The Bank of Japan may also see the weakness in domestic-led spending pointing to the need to continue its ultra-easy policy to stimulate activity as prospects for external demand dim due to a slowdown in China and steady monetary tightening in other key economies.

“Like the initial reading, the headline figure is coming out stronger than the real picture of the economy,” said Taro Saito, head of economic research at NLI Research Institute. “I expect the economy to contract in the third quarter as external demand drops after rising a lot.”

A closer look at the data shows annualized export growth of 12.9% and a double-digit fall in imports helped give the overall growth figure a flattering gloss, while companies and consumers cut spending.

The growth still leaves the economy slightly larger than its size before the pandemic and a sales tax hike in late 2019, but private consumption remains below that level and is still weaker in real terms than it was back in the summer of 2014.

As inflation of more than 3% eats into household spending, policymakers are concerned that the post-pandemic recovery is at risk of stalling, especially if the global slowdown continues. That’s adding to reasons for Kishida to extend existing support and offer some economic relief measures, with his falling approval ratings adding another motive for taking action.

“Current oil prices and currency movements are leading to faster-than-expected inflation,” said Kenta Domoto, a consultant at Mitsubishi Research Institute. “Without Kishida’s subsidies, consumers would face a big gasoline price jump. This would have a considerable negative impact on consumer sentiment.”

