U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,903.00
    -17.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,139.00
    -120.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,965.75
    -41.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,817.40
    -9.80 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.30
    -0.42 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.60
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    20.03
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0592
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9250
    -0.0510 (-1.28%)
     

  • Vix

    22.61
    +3.50 (+18.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1922
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4190
    +0.2570 (+0.19%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    20,089.83
    -1,689.55 (-7.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.48
    -37.76 (-7.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,879.98
    -49.94 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,276.40
    -346.75 (-1.21%)
     

Japan Says No Decision Yet on Chip Export Restrictions

Isabel Reynolds and Shoko Oda
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Japan has not yet made a decision regarding restrictions on exports of chip-making equipment, its trade minister said, underscoring US allies’ attempts to seek a middle ground between Washington and Beijing.

Most Read from Bloomberg

This week, the Netherlands, home to ASML Holding NV, said it would curb exports of some so-called immersion DUV lithography products to China. That adds to restrictions that already exist for the most cutting-edge lithography machines, which are critical to producing the world’s most advanced chips. The rules are expected to be published before the summer, according to a letter sent by the government’s minister of foreign trade to lawmakers on Wednesday.

“We will consider appropriate measures in light of developments in the Netherlands,” Japanese Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said at a regular news conference Friday. “Our understanding is that the Dutch announcement does not target a specific country.”

Many US allies are struggling to balance Washington’s concerns about China’s access to leading-edge technology with their reliance on the world’s biggest manufacturer.

Japan has agreed to join the US and Dutch curbs in principle, Bloomberg News reported in January, although the final details had not been worked out. Tokyo Electron Ltd. is a key supplier of machines used to make semiconductors, along with US rival Applied Materials Inc.

The Biden administration imposed sweeping constraints on China’s access to chips and chip-making equipment last year, arguing the moves were necessary to safeguard national security.

China has said the US efforts are counterproductive and an attempt to limit its national development. Beijing has poured billions of dollars into its technology industry, especially in strategic fields like semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

On Thursday, Nishimura’s Dutch counterpart Liesje Schreinemacher highlighted the delicate balance the Netherlands is trying to strike as tensions grow between the world’s two biggest economies. She characterized the relationship between the Netherlands and China as “mutual dependence” benefiting both countries.

“It’s a country-neutral policy, and so it’s not a ban on China in any way, or an export ban to China in any way,” the official told reporters in Stockholm. The most advanced systems that can be sold to China would require export licenses regardless of the destination, she added. The government will review applications on a case-by-case basis, to see if a product could threaten national security or could be used for military purposes.

--With assistance from Yuki Furukawa and Debby Wu.

(Updates with Dutch trade minister comments from seventh paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Malaysia ex-PM Muhyiddin charged with corruption, laundering

    Former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was charged Friday with corruption and money laundering, making him Malaysia's second ex-leader to be indicted after leaving office. Muhyiddin, 75, pleaded innocent to four charges of abusing his power to obtain 232.5 million ringgit ($51.4 million) bribes for his party and two charges of money laundering involving 195 million ringgit ($43 million). Muhyiddin was arrested Thursday by the anti-graft agency, which questioned him over government stimulus projects to ethnic Malay contractors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Japan Consumption Rebounds by Most Since March Despite Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s households boosted spending by the most in 10 months despite inflation and falling real wages, signaling some resilience in the economy. Most Read from BloombergCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again to Add More PolishBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich

  • Mitsubishi Motors to electrify 100% of its fleet by 2035 - Yomiuri

    Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp plans to electrify 100% of its fleet by 2035 through active introduction of hybrid and electric vehicles (EV), the Yomiuri Shimbun daily said on Friday. Mitsubishi is a junior member of the partnership of French carmaker Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co, which last month announced a deal to redesign their alliance.. Mitsubishi had previously said it would have 50% of its fleet electrified by 2030, a goal the Yomiuri said would remain unchanged, with emphasis then being on pushing forward with electrification over the next five years.

  • Credit Suisse Shares Drop After SEC Query Delays Annual Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG shares dropped close to a record low after the Swiss bank said it was delaying publication of its annual report following a last-minute query by US regulators over previous financial statements. Most Read from BloombergCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%Rookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Mar

  • Apple and Foxconn efforts win labour reforms to advance Indian production plans - FT

    Apple has been shifting production away from China after the country's strict COVID-related restrictions disrupted the manufacturing of new iPhones and other devices in the country and also to avoid a big hit to its business from tensions between Beijing and Washington. The report comes a week after the Karnataka government said that Apple Inc's iPhones would soon be assembled in the state and that a total of 300 acres have been set aside for a factory. Apple, Foxconn and the Karnataka government did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

  • Biden’s tax hikes for the rich are unlikely to pass. The bigger debate: Trump-era tax cuts that end in 2025.

    The 2025 sunsetting of notable 2017 individual-income-tax rules is "a hurricane we already see on the radar."

  • Construction jobs hold the key to understanding Friday's February jobs report

    Wall Street is looking for signs of a labor market slowdown ahead of a potential recession.

  • Why Friday's Jobs Report Won't Save The S&P 500 From Fed Hawks

    Could a more mild jobs report Friday avert a half-point Fed rate hike on March 22? It's doubtful. That's why the S&P 500 is in danger of losing key support.

  • Here’s a way to save Social Security that doesn’t raise taxes or cut benefits

    Based on their handling of Social Security, the 535 people in Congress are even worse. The subject under discussion is the financial crisis hurtling toward America’s pension plan. The Social Security trust fund faces an accounting hole of about $20 trillion.

  • Military Contractors Square Off Over F-35 Jet Engine Program

    Raytheon’s Pratt & Whitney is now an exclusive supplier, but GE’s plans to edge in on the $1.7 trillion program are causing a clash among lobbyists.

  • Dollar loses steam after jobless claims data; Kuroda takes centre stage in Asia

    The dollar paused its ascent on Friday after a rise in jobless claims in the United States implied possibly easing conditions in the labour market and tempered expectations of further aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. In Asia, moves were subdued as markets remained on guard ahead of the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) monetary policy decision at the conclusion of a policy meeting, the last to be chaired by incumbent BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda before he steps down in April. The BOJ is widely expected to maintain ultra-low interest rates on Friday and refrain from major changes to its controversial bond-yield control policy, leaving options open ahead of a leadership transition in April.

  • Hit with that extra premium for Medicare? Here’s when you can drop it.

    High-earning Medicare beneficiaries may see a surcharge on their Part B and Part D premiums — but they should make sure they still need to pay it. Retirement Tip of the Week: If you’re retiring soon or have retired recently and you are currently paying this Medicare surcharge, consider appealing it as soon as you can. The surcharge, known as IRMAA (income-related monthly adjustment amount), applies to Medicare Part B and Part D premiums.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St falls with banks tumbling, pre-jobs report jitters

    Wall Street fell on Thursday, with bank stocks dragging all three major stock indexes down as investors worried that a jobs report on Friday could spur aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Stocks had risen early in the session after data showed jobless claims increased by the most in five months last week, providing some hopes for a looser labor market, which could dampen inflation.

  • California to end Walgreens contract after abortion dispute

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday withdrew a $54 million contract with Walgreens after the pharmacy giant indicated it would not sell an abortion pill by mail in some conservative-led states. Newsom on Wednesday ordered state officials to not renew a contract with Walgreens to purchase specialty pharmacy prescription drugs for California's prison health care system, including antiviral and antifungal drugs and medication used for congestive heart failure. Walgreens has gotten about $54 million from the contract, which expires April 30.

  • Key recession indicator sends investors sharpest warning in 42 years

    The Treasury yield curve is sending the market a stark warning about recession risks with the difference between 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields reaching the widest since 1981 on Tuesday.

  • World’s largest asset manager warns Fed may not stop hiking until rates hit 6%

    Should BlackRock’s prediction prove true, borrowing costs would hit their highest level since 2001.

  • WSJ Opinion: Joe Manchin for President?

    Wonder Land: If Donald Trump and Joe Biden are the 2024 presidential nominees, the West Virginia senator—or someone—will get into the race. Images: AP/Reuters/Zuma Press Composite: Mark Kelly

  • Deepening worries about high rates send Wall Street lower

    Stocks stumbled on Wall Street Thursday and added to the week’s losses as markets remain anxious about the prospect of more aggressive action by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation. The S&P 500 fell 73.69 points, or 1.8% to 3,918.32. The sharp slide, which sank 95% of stocks in the S&P 500, was particularly hard on banks.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks finish mixed as Powell wraps up testimony amid continued jobs strength

    U.S. stocks wavered on Wednesday, following two job prints that showed the labor market remains tight amid sticky inflation.

  • U.S. Jobless Claims Jump But Remain Historically Low

    Filings for unemployment benefits increased by 21,000 last week, with most of the increase in New York and California.