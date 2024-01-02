Japan Searches for Survivors After Earthquake Kills at Least 48

(Bloomberg) -- The death toll from a powerful earthquake that toppled buildings in the Noto Peninsula on Japan’s northwest coast rose to nearly 50 as rescue workers searched for survivors trapped under rubble.

Most Read from Bloomberg

One of the places hardest hit from Monday’s magnitude-7.6 tremor was Wajima, a city of about 23,000 people known for its lacquerware and fishing port on the Sea of Japan. A fire in the heart of the city after the quake engulfed about 200 homes and shops, Kyodo News reported, and prefectural officials said at least 19 people have been confirmed dead in the city.

Aftershocks were rattling the region about 315 kilometers (195 miles) northwest of Tokyo, with Japan dispatching about 1,000 troops along with equipment from its Self-Defense Forces to help in rescue efforts, according to broadcaster FNN.

The government’s top spokesman, Yoshimasa Hayashi, told reporters Tuesday afternoon there had been 120 appeals for rescues from collapsed buildings. Hayashi also urged people to refrain from spreading false information about damage. The quake didn’t affect the safety of nearby nuclear plants, he added.

Numerous families in the region spent the New Year holiday in evacuation centers and hundreds of people lined up for fresh water after the quake knocked out services. With rain forecast overnight, there is an increased risk of further landslides, public broadcaster NHK said.

At least 48 people have been killed in Ishikawa, the prefecture said in a statement, with 16 other people suffering serious injuries. Authorities are still checking how many other people may be missing, it said.

The mayor of Suzu, close to the epicenter of the quake, said as many as 1,000 homes in the city may have been destroyed, and the area is running short of food, water and other necessities, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

Story continues

The largest tsunami recorded after Monday’s quake was in Wajima, at about 1.2 meters (4 feet). A tsunami warning for the Sea of Japan coast was lifted Tuesday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the quake caused widespread damage and he had set up a task force to help in rescue and repair operations. Networks briefly broke away from a live broadcast of his news conference when a large aftershock hit the region, the latest in a series of dozens.

No official estimates have been released on the damage. While the toll is expected to be enormous for many people in the region, Tokio Marine Holdings Equity Research said in a research note the event is not expected to cause major strains on insurance companies.

Markets are closed in Japan through Wednesday for New Year’s. The yen fell against most of its Group-of-10 peers in holiday-thinned trading as investors monitored conditions after the earthquake.

The peninsula is not a major industrial center, but some major companies have production sites in nearby areas affected by the quake. Murata Manufacturing Co. has 13 plants making electronics components in the prefectures of Toyama, Ishikawa and Fukui, with a spokesperson saying the company is looking at the situation.

Semiconductor manufacturing system maker Kokusai Electric Corp. said the quake caused some damage to a facility in Toyama and it was checking the supply chain situation. Komatsu Ltd. is assessing the impact on its facilities in Ishikawa and other areas, a spokesperson said.

Toshiba Corp. said it halted operations at a chip plant in Ishikawa immediately after the quake and is checking on the infrastructure as well as equipment.

Some train services were suspended and power plants halted operations, while several roads and an airport runway were closed due to the damage. Mobile phone services were affected. About 33,000 households were without power as of Tuesday at around 5:45 p.m., according to Hokuriku Electric, while parts of the region were also without running water.

President Joe Biden said his administration has been in touch with Japanese officials and the US “stands ready to provide any necessary assistance for the Japanese people,” according to a White House statement.

Video from the region showed cracks ripping through streets, collapsed houses and one seven-story building resting on its side after it was tipped over by the quake.

Emperor Naruhito canceled a New Year public appearance planned for Tuesday in Tokyo out of consideration for the people affected by the quake, the Imperial Household Agency said.

--With assistance from Finbarr Flynn, Yuki Furukawa, Go Onomitsu and Shoko Oda.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.