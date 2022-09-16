U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,876.50
    -25.50 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,802.00
    -172.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,836.75
    -98.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.00
    -9.30 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.20
    +0.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.20
    -6.10 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    19.14
    -0.13 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9998
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    +0.0470 (+1.38%)
     

  • Vix

    26.27
    +0.11 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1460
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3540
    -0.1030 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,724.06
    -329.29 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.94
    -16.45 (-3.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,282.07
    +4.77 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,574.58
    -301.33 (-1.08%)
     

Japan signals readiness to act in FX market if sharp yen volatility persists

FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of Japanese yen coins and banknotes

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday he would not rule out any options in taking action in the foreign exchange market if sharp weakening in the yen persisted.

Suzuki told reporters at the ministry that he was concerned about the recent rapid and one-sided weakening in the yen, which hit a 24-year low against the dollar earlier this month.

"If such moves persist, the authorities would take necessary action without ruling out any options," he said.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

