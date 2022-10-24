U.S. markets closed

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Announces Rescheduling of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund
·1 min read
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE: JOF) (the “Fund”) announced that it will reschedule its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) previously announced from November 21, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., Eastern Time to December 15, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., Eastern Time. The Meeting will be held virtually. The record date for determining shareholders entitled to participate in the Meeting has remained as of September 23, 2022.

The Fund invests primarily in the securities of smaller capitalization companies in Japan and is designed for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation. The Manager of the Fund is Nomura Asset Management U.S.A. Inc., which is based in New York. Nomura Asset Management U.S.A. Inc. is a subsidiary of Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd., which is one of the largest investment advisory companies in Japan in terms of assets under management and which serves as the Investment Adviser to the Fund.

Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Contact:

 

Maria R. Premole

 

 

1-800-833-0018

 

 

JOFInvestorRelations@nomura-asset.com




