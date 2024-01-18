Japan Stocks Are Gaining on China as World-Beating Rally Extends

(Bloomberg) -- Japan equities are rapidly recovering the ground they lost to their Chinese peers in the early years of the pandemic as global investors continue to seek alternatives to the world’s second- biggest economy.

The gap between the market capitalization of mainland China and Japan has shrunk to $2.7 trillion, the smallest since July 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The last time Japan commanded a higher value than China was in early 2019.

Japanese stocks may extend their rally as investors bet the country is finally emerging from deflation. Meanwhile, China is fast losing its position as a must-have in global portfolios as it fails to resolve several of the issues that have persistently weighed on domestic demand and confidence.

Persistent buying by Chinese investors helped propel Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Topix indexes to their highest levels in 34 years this week. In contrast, China’s CSI 300 Index has lost about 6% this year and closed Wednesday at its lowest level since January 2019.

The Nikkei 225 and Topix gauges have been the world’s best-performing major national equity indexes in the past 12 months, with each gaining more than 25%.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange has already reclaimed its position as Asia’s biggest equity market after a strong rally since the turn of the year lifted the bourse’s market capitalization above that of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The latest Bank of America survey of fund managers said 59% of the respondents picked Japan as the “favorite market” in Asia, while they pared China allocations by 12 percentage points to a net 20% underweight, the lowest in more than a year.

Even after the roaring start to 2024, expectations for returns are bolder for Japan than for the rest of the Asia Pacific, “with more than a quarter anticipating double-digit returns in the next 12 months,” BofA strategists including Ritesh Samadhiya wrote in a note dated Jan. 16.

Despite the expectation for further gains, there’s little concern that Japan’s stock market will become overheated. The Topix is trading at about 15 times expected earnings, in line with its 10-year average and relatively cheaper than global equities.

