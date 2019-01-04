Japan Stocks Plunge on Their First Trading Day of 2019

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese stocks tanked on the first trading day of the New Year, as Apple Inc.’s outlook cut and weak economic data from the U.S. and China intensified global growth concerns.

The blue-chip Nikkei 225 Stock Average was down more than 3.5 percent in early trading in Tokyo. The broader Topix gauge also fell sharply, with a group of electronics makers weighing the most. Japan resumed trading on Friday after local markets were shut for four days for the New Year’s holiday. The Topix tumbled 18 percent in 2018, its worst annual performance in seven years.

American equities sank Thursday as weak ISM manufacturing data stoked recession fears and after Apple cut its revenue forecast, citing struggling iPhone sales in China. Factory numbers deteriorated in China as well, with the Caixin Media and IHS Markit PMI for December falling to 49.7, its lowest reading since May 2017.

“Belief in global corporate earnings is fading against the backdrop of the U.S.-China trade friction,” said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, head of investment information at Mizuho Securities Co. in Tokyo. “Deteriorating Apple earnings will lead to volume cuts for suppliers including those in Japan, while it could also mean cost-cutting pressures.”

Apple supplier Murata Manufacturing Co. lost more than 10 percent and was among the biggest drags on the Topix Friday. Japan Display Inc., TDK Corp. and Alps Alpine Co. each dropped at least 4 percent. China-linked factory automation and consumer goods names including Yaskawa Electric Corp. and Shiseido Co. were among the biggest decliners on the Nikkei 225.

Summary

Topix -2.6% to 1,454.68 as of 10:02 a.m. in TokyoNikkei 225 -3.7% at 19,279.88Yen -0.1% at 107.78 per dollar after gaining 2.4% over Mon.-Thurs.Apple suppliers: Murata Manufacturing -11%, Alps Alpine -8.2%, TDK -7.8%, JDI -5.6%Factory automation: Yaskawa -9.9%, Keyence -7.9%, SMC -6.7%Consumer goods: Shiseido -8.1%, Kose -7.7%, Pigeon -5.4%, Kao -4.1%Power companies outperform: Tepco +3.4%, Kansai Electric +3%

