U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.11
    +3.23 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,529.45
    +64.85 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,748.74
    +12.44 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,268.97
    -4.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.63
    -0.22 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.30
    +7.80 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    28.07
    +0.12 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2194
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5810
    -0.0290 (-1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4189
    -0.0015 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8000
    -0.0300 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,181.14
    +2,077.15 (+6.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    901.22
    -97.20 (-9.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,022.61
    +2.94 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,149.41
    +600.41 (+2.10%)
     

Japan will send a transforming robot ball to the Moon

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Japan is prepping an unusual robot to explore the Moon — and it's clearly influenced by the country's tech industry. The Byte reports that the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has teamed up with Sony, Doshisha University and toy maker Tomy on a ball-shaped transforming robot to study the lunar soil ahead of a crewed rover due in 2029.

The 8.8oz bot will arrive in a compact ball that will help the private robotics company Ispace carry the machine aboard its lunar lander. Once on the surface, it'll pop open into a "full" configuration that captures images of the Moon's surface. This will also make the robot useful for future missions, JAXA said.

The contributions aren't completely surprising. Sony (which knows a thing about rolling robots) provided the control technology for the robot, while Tomy and Doshisha helped miniaturize the design. Work on the robot started with a study in 2016, but the effort mainly solidified with Sony's entrance in 2019 and Doshisha's in 2021.

Ispace will launch its lander and the transfomer robot in 2022. We wouldn't count on seeing many space exploration robots like this, but this project hints at a future where shapeshifting designs let landers either carry previously impractical robots or reduce the size of the host vehicle itself.

Recommended Stories

  • Google reportedly made it harder to find Android privacy settings

    Google reportedly made it harder to find Android privacy settings and even pressured phone makers into hiding settings.

  • Ford's electric F-150 range estimates are very conservative

    Ford has revealed that its F-150 Lightning range estimates assume you're carrying heavy cargo — real-world figures may be considerably higher.

  • Leaked video details every feature of Sony's WF-1000XM4 earbuds

    Sony's forthcoming WF-1000XM4 earbuds have leaked again, this time courtesy of an official video that was briefly up on YouTube.

  • AMC, Regal and Cinemark Will No Longer Require Masks for Vaccinated People

    Movie theater chains, including AMC, Regal and Cinemark, will no longer require fully vaccinated guests to wear face masks. In line with CDC guidelines, masks will be optional for inoculated patrons and will be “strongly encouraged” for all others. For non-vaccinated customers, masks can be removed when eating and drinking inside the auditorium. All employees […]

  • China, U.S. can find common ground on tariff exclusions, Chinese think tank says

    The Biden administration is unlikely to remove tariffs on Chinese goods in the short term, but China and the United States might find a middle ground by increasing tariff exclusions as a way to reduce tensions, a Chinese think-tank said. With even free trade advocates in the U.S. lobbying that Washington should use tariff cuts as a tool for new trade negotiations with China, tariffs are likely to remain in place, said a report from China Finance 40 forum (CF40) on Saturday, a economic and finance think tank with members from regulators, academia and financial institutions.

  • Jeremy Clarkson reveals 'heartache' filming farming TV series

    The Grand Tour star is swapping cars for tractors as he embarks on his first solo TV show for Amazon.

  • The Morning After: Apple finally fixed the Apple TV 4K remote

    Check out our review of the new Apple TV and its Siri Remote, plus the best tech deals for Memorial Day weekend.

  • Bitcoin's in a slump — here's why Warren Buffett has hated it all along

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • Fed Admonishes Deutsche Bank for Ongoing Compliance Failures

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve has privately told Deutsche Bank AG that its compliance programs aren’t up to snuff, signaling that the scandal-plagued bank is failing to adhere to a number of past accords with U.S. regulators, according to people familiar with the matter.The Fed’s recent warning came in an annual regulatory assessment that said Deutsche Bank hadn’t improved its risk management practices despite being under confidential agreements with the central bank to fix the issues, the people said. The assessment letter has the German bank’s leaders bracing for potential sanctions, including the possibility of a large fine, said one person briefed on the matter.The Fed’s latest admonishment is a setback for Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing, who has been working diligently to repair Deutsche Bank’s relations with banking supervisors following a tumultuous period in which the lender stumbled from one crisis to the next. He now has a new hurdle to overcome -- and it’s likely a big one.Read More: Deutsche Bank’s Days of Dysfunction Finally Retreat Under SewingDeutsche Bank spokesman Dylan Riddle said the firm doesn’t comment on any communications it has with regulators. A Fed spokesman also declined to comment.Deutsche Bank has had multiple dust-ups with U.S. regulators -- including foreign-exchange violations and ties to money-laundering cases. The lender has also been the subject of numerous Fed orders on how the company manages risks, and the firm’s efforts to overhaul its controls haven’t convinced the agency that the bank’s problems are behind it, the people said.In a move that showed the firm is focusing on compliance issues, Deutsche Bank last week elevated Joe Salama, who had been general counsel for the Americas, to be global head of anti-financial crime and group money laundering officer. He succeeded Stephan Wilken, who had been in the post since October 2018.While discussions with the Fed over Deutsche Bank’s ongoing missteps are in their early stages, the bank has faced similar rifts with the agency in recent years and been fined for them. The punishments include a $137 million settlement over allegations that traders rigged currency benchmarks and a $41 million penalty for money-laundering vulnerabilities.Despite the Fed scrutiny, there are signs that Deutsche Bank has improved its risk management, at least in some areas. The firm emerged from the March collapse of Archegos Capital Management unscathed, while other banks that did business with Bill Hwang’s family office lost more than $10 billion combined.The turn of fortune after years of gloom has lifted Deutsche Bank’s share price to outperform rivals as Sewing’s revamp has taken hold, and are up 38% this year.Still, more trouble remains a possibility, as the Fed taking aim at the bank’s compliance systems shows. The stock is still trading at one of the steepest discounts to book value among European lenders with shares still far below their peak, and the bank has lost money in five of the past six years.(Updates with share performance in ninth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fourth stimulus check in jeopardy while the last payments keep dwindling

    Will President Biden and Congress provide more relief? It's looking iffy.

  • Financial advisers say Biden’s retroactive capital-gains tax hike gives them wiggle room

    For millionaires rushing to take advantage of lower capital-gains tax rates, the Biden administration’s budget proposal says they’ve already missed the boat. On Friday, the Treasury Department’s detailed explanations of President Biden’s $6 trillion budget confirmed the administration is seeking a retroactive effective date on a capital-gains tax rate hike from 20% to 39.6% for the sliver of households making at least $1 million. “This proposal would be effective for gains required to be recognized after the date of announcement,” according to Treasury Department materials released Friday afternoon.

  • I’m 52, won’t live past 80 and have $1.6 million. ‘I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.’ Should I retire?

    Health insurance is probably one of the most crucial — if not the most crucial — consideration you’ll need to make before you leave your job. You’re 52, which means you have 13 years until you qualify for Medicare. Private health insurance can be quite expensive, so if you don’t have a spouse whose insurance can cover you, the premiums alone could take quite a large chunk of your annual budget.

  • A ‘bloody crypto’ Memorial Day weekend? Some bitcoin bulls are dreading the long U.S. holiday break

    Bullish investors in bitcoin aren't jazzed about the upcoming U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend.

  • Cathie Wood Stocks Rising from the Ashes

    If you’re looking for proof of how quickly sentiment changes in the stock market, look no further than Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management funds. Last year, it seemed like Wood could do no wrong, as she selected some of the biggest winners in the growth space for the company’s exchange-traded funds (ETFs). It got to the point where day traders were checking the ARK buy and sell list at the end of each trading day for ideas. Fast forward to 2021 and things have changed in a big way. Most of the ARK ETFs are down 30% or more from their 52-week highs as many of the massive winners in growth last year have entered bear market territory. Sentiment surrounding the growth space is lower than it has been for a while, and a lot of Wood’s favorite stocks simply cannot find a bid. With that said, it’s important to remember that Cathie Wood has a long-term time horizon and that her funds have put up incredible performance over the past year. The bottom line is that she is a talented stock picker with an eye for innovative growth companies. There are even some Cathie Wood stocks that look primed for a bounce and perhaps even more at this time. Let’s take a look at two Cathie Wood stocks rising from the ashes. Square (NASDAQ: SQ) First up is Square, an innovative fintech company that helps entrepreneurs and small business owners with payment processing services. Square seamlessly combines software and hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into point-of-sale solutions. The stock has been facing heavy selling pressure over the last few months, especially due to its exposure to Bitcoin, but has just reclaimed the 200-day moving average. Square stock could even have found a short-term bottom, especially since the company just announced positive news that it will offer checking and savings accounts for small and mid-sized firms. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Another Cathie Wood favorite that is rising from the ashes of the recent weakness in growth is Shopify. This is a company that offers a unique cloud-based multichannel, e-commerce platform. Shopify essentially helps business owners efficiently run their operations online, in-store and on social media. The company reported stellar Q1 earnings that included gross merchandise volume growth of 114% year-over-year. The stock sold off hard after the earnings release but has since bounced back nicely and could be headed for higher prices in the coming weeks. Trading Truth Picking the bottom when sentiment is not working in a stock’s favor is difficult, and that has been the case with many of these Cathie Wood stocks in 2021. However, both of the stocks mentioned above are showing promising signs that they could be on the road to recovery. If you want to gain more confidence in your stock selection, consider using bottom-up analysis that involves looking at things such as financial ratios, earnings growth, free cash flow, and the products and market for a company. While this can be a time-consuming task, using a platform like StockDweebs can make your analysis a lot easier. The company uses tried-and-true strategies based on solid research to find undervalued stocks that can deliver huge returns. Whether it’s growth stocks, dividend stocks, or stocks under $30, StockDweebs could be a great way to boost your stock-picking skills. Make sure to check its website out for more details and to sign up for its free plan. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMultiple Miners Make Their Way In for Q1 OTC Market Index RebalancingHighlights from the Crypto & Digital Currency Virtual Investor Conference on May 20© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • AMC surpasses $12B market cap as Redditor asks if it can go 'to the moon'

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) surged over 45% in afternoon trading Thursday, pushing the market capitalization of the country's largest theater chain past $12 billion amid a boost from retail investors.

  • ’Contagious unemployment’ — a controversial theory why companies have difficulty hiring workers

    ‘Unemployed workers send over 10 times as many job applications in a month as their employed peers, but are less than half as likely per application to make a move.’

  • The Chip Shortage Is Creating an Opportunity for These 2 Stocks

    As U.S. companies search for scarce chips, investors have an easier task: find the arms dealers tasked with helping the industry catch up.

  • Insurers are cutting off homeowners in hurricane zones — what if that's you?

    Here's why more than 50,000 homeowners are losing their policies.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for June 2021

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for June.

  • It really is different this time — a new era for stocks is just getting started

    Financial markets periodically undergo profound sea changes that have little similarity to what came before. Bryan Taylor, chief economist at Global Financial Data, believes we currently are undergoing another of these sea changes. The table also reports for each era the amount by which stocks beat bonds — the so-called equity premium.