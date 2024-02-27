Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    5,078.00
    -2.25 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    39,096.00
    -20.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,956.50
    -20.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,030.60
    -1.60 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.58
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    2,042.00
    +3.10 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0855
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2990
    +0.0390 (+0.92%)
     

  • Vix

    13.74
    -0.01 (-0.07%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.2679
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.4750
    -0.1770 (-0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    56,457.47
    +4,965.50 (+9.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,684.30
    -21.98 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,173.92
    -59.79 (-0.15%)
     

Japan Two-Year Yield Rises to Highest Since 2011 on BOJ Bets

Masaki Kondo and Issei Hazama
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s two-year bond yield climbed to the highest level since 2011 amid growing speculation the central bank will abandon its negative-interest-rate policy in coming months.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The yield rose 1 basis point to 0.165% after government data showed inflation slowed less than economists estimated last month. Overnight-indexed swaps indicated market bets that the Bank of Japan is certain to abolish its subzero rate policy by June.

Speculation of a near-term BOJ move has grown since Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida discussed earlier this month policy options after negative rates are ended. Governor Kazuo Ueda also said last week that a virtuous economic cycle will strengthen, referring to rising inflation accompanied by higher wages and employment, in another signal that policy normalization is coming.

Investor appetite for Japan’s short-term debt will be tested on Thursday when the Ministry of Finance auctions ¥2.9 trillion ($19.3 billion) of new March 2026 notes.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement