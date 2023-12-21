Japan to Unveil $784 Billion Budget, Adding to Debt Burden

(Bloomberg) -- Japan is set to propose an annual budget that keeps spending at historically high levels after factoring out the impact of reduced pandemic-related outlays.

The initial budget for the fiscal year beginning in April will be ¥112 trillion ($784 billion) compared with the record ¥114.4 trillion for the current year, according to a document obtained by Bloomberg Thursday. The framework will be submitted to the cabinet for approval on Friday.

The total tally marks a decrease from a year earlier, the first decline in 12 years, but only after factoring a contingency fund for pandemic-era stimulus into this year’s budget, which inflated current-year spending by ¥5 trillion. There’s ¥1 trillion allocated to spur wage rises and mitigate the impact of inflation in the plan for next year.

The spending will exert additional fiscal stress on the world’s most indebted developed nation. Japan’s general government debt has soared to a size equivalent to 255% of its economy, according to the International Monetary Fund. Reflecting the increasing burden, debt-servicing costs will rise to ¥27 trillion from ¥25.3 trillion.

A finance ministry official declined to comment on the budget plan.

The budget includes a 13% increase in defense spending to ¥7.7 trillion, according to Kyodo News. That comes as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida seeks to counter regional threats posed by North Korea and China. The premier hasn’t offered details as to how he’ll fund those outlays.

The largest portion of the budget will be allocated to social security fees, as in past years, the plan showed. The amount will increase to ¥37.7 trillion from the current year’s ¥36.9 trillion, mainly due to natural increases from an increasingly aging society.

Despite the mountain of debt, treasury officials maintain that they will continue to aim for a balanced budget by fiscal year 2025, excluding debt servicing costs. Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Tuesday that he would like to finalize a budget that will allow both economic growth and fiscal consolidation.

