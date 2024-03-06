Japan’s Wage Gains Beat Consensus at Fastest Pace Since June

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese wage growth accelerated to the fastest clip since June, bolstering the case for the Bank of Japan to end its negative interest rate in the near term.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Nominal cash earnings for workers rose 2% in January from the previous year, accelerating from a revised 0.8% increase in December, the labor ministry said Thursday. The result outpaced economists’ consensus estimate of 1.2% growth. Real wages fell 0.6%, a smaller drop than forecast and the slowest decline in a year.

The data come as annual wage negotiations between companies and unions are reaching a peak, with the first big batch of results expected next week. The BOJ is monitoring wage trends closely for signs that a virtuous cycle linking higher pay with demand-led price gains is emerging.

That’s a precondition for the bank to end its negative interest rate policy, a move most economists expect to see this month or next. The bank’s next decision is due March 19.

Recent anecdotal evidence suggests wage growth in the coming fiscal year may speed up. The BOJ said in its January outlook report that upward pressure on wages is seen intensifying as labor market conditions continue to tighten. In Thursday’s report, data for full-time workers that avoid sampling problems and exclude bonuses and overtime pay showed growth of 2%, slowing from 2.1% in December while staying at or above the 2% threshold for a fifth month.

Japan has a chronic labor shortage. The nation’s unemployment rate dipped to 2.4% in January, the lowest since early 2020, and an indicator of demand showed there were 127 jobs for every 100 applicants that month.

Story continues

A key question is whether this year’s wage talks will result in pay increases that outpace inflation, an outcome that would likely kindle more robust consumer demand. A leading indicator for national consumer price trends picked up to 2.5% in February, putting pressure on shoppers. Household spending data to be released Friday are expected to show outlays fell from year earlier levels for an 11th straight month in January.

UA Zensen, a labor union consisting of over 1.8 million members from sectors including retail and restaurants, is expected to unveil the results of its negotiations Thursday morning. Rengo, Japan’s largest labor union federation, will follow that in the afternoon with the average demands made by its unions. A year ago, that average was 4.49%, and the ultimate tally for increases wound up at 3.58%.

One survey shows economists are looking for the negotiations to result in gains of 3.88% this year.

Speculation over the BOJ move is at a fever pitch, with overnight swaps that signal rate expectations swinging sharply after every new comment or piece of data. BOJ board member Hajime Takata hinted last week at the possibility of an early shift, stating that the bank’s price target is finally in sight.

Former Director Kazuo Momma predicted a rate increase won’t come until April, after the bank reviews more data. Governor Kazuo Ueda maintained a neutral position after the G-20 gathering in Sao Paulo last week, indicating that he would scrutinize data for confirmation of a virtuous wage-price cycle.

The Japanese government has dedicated itself to maintaining salary growth to ensure a complete break from deflation after decades of stagnation following the burst of the nation’s asset price bubble more than 30 years ago.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has personally lobbied executives for large wage increases, as he seeks to mollify consumers frustrated over persistent inflation. His government has implemented a number of measures to that end, including tax breaks for companies that raise wages.

The premier reportedly plans to meet with business leaders and union leaders next week for a final push.

(Adds details from report)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.