Japan’s Z Holdings Enhances IP Management with Anaqua AQX Platform

Anaqua Inc
·3 min read

Holding Company of Japan’s leading internet service business groups selects Anaqua software and services to strengthen patent and trademark management, budgeting, and licensing processes

BOSTON, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaqua, the leading innovation and intellectual property management technology provider, today announced that Z Holdings Corporation, a holding company of Yahoo Japan Corporation, LINE Corporation and other major Japanese internet service business groups, will strengthen its IP management, budgeting, and licensing processes by moving to Anaqua’s AQX platform.

Z Holdings is a holding company of innovative e-commerce and media business groups, whose operations include e-commerce, search engine, news, internet banking, and payment and settlement services for a range of industries from fashion e-commerce site operations to office supplies sales. Each of the group businesses is a pioneer in bringing digitalization to many aspects of everyday life and financial activities in Japan, together providing over 200 online services.

When upgrading its previous IP management system, Z Holdings chose Anaqua’s AQX platform as the group was seeking a global solution that would streamline its entire IP management lifecycle; improve financial management and budgeting; and enhance communications within group companies in order to better exploit licensing opportunities. The AQX platform’s fully integrated software and services will support Z Holdings in trademark and patent management processes globally, providing real-time IP data analytics and forecasting capabilities, and helping identify licensing and other monetization opportunities.

Commented Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua: “Z Holdings is at the cutting edge of internet services in Japan, playing a significant role in supporting the daily activities of consumer businesses. We are honored to have been selected by such an innovative and influential group to help manage, protect and maximize the value of its IP assets; and we are delighted to add yet another leading Japanese company to our global client community.”

About Anaqua
Anaqua, Inc. is a premium provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services. Anaqua’s AQX platform combines best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on LinkedIn.

About Z Holdings
Z Holdings Corporation is one of Japan’s largest internet service companies. Yahoo Japan Corporation, their core company, started operations on April 1, 1996, and LINE Corporation joined the group following the business integration on March 1, 2021. Their mission is to “UPDATE THE WORLD,” unleashing the infinite potential of all people with the power of information technology. Their services, spanning e-commerce, search/portal, messenger and fintech, are available in nearly 230 countries and regions. In Japan alone, they offer more than 200 services for their 300 million users. For more information, see: https://www.z-holdings.co.jp/en/

Company Contact:
Amanda Hollis
Associate Director, Communications
Anaqua
617-375-2626
ahollis@Anaqua.com


