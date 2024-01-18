Japanese Chip Gear Sales Seen Climbing 27% in Fiscal 2024 on AI

(Bloomberg) -- Sales of Japanese semiconductor equipment are expected to surge 27% to ¥4.03 trillion ($27 billion) in the fiscal year starting April, helped by demand for new AI-related spending, the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan said.

The industry group, which includes Tokyo Electron Ltd., Advantest Corp., and Screen Holdings Co., said it expected a “significant” recovery in spending by memory chipmakers in the September-March period on top of recovery from foundries and logic chipmakers. Growth is expected to continue at 10% in the following year through March 2026, it said.

New chips optimized for generative AI and investment in AI-supporting servers will help bolster demand, SEAJ chairman and Tokyo Electron’s Chief Executive Officer Toshiki Kawai said Thursday.

The world’s biggest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. said it’s budgeting a possible rise in capital spending in 2024, with CEO C. C. Wei reiterating he expects a return to “healthy growth” this year.

Revenue for Japanese chip equipment makers in the current year to March is expected to fall 19%, a milder drop than the 23% decline the industry group forecast in July, thanks in part to strong sales in the Chinese market.

“Chinese investment has been more aggressive than expected,” given restrictions on exports of cutting-edge tools, Kawai said. “Companies are actively investing in areas that are less susceptible to regulatory oversight.”

