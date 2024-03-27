Japanese fusion, sushi restaurant to open at Lubbock shopping center

Sushi

A new Japanese fusion restaurant specializing in sushi is coming to a Lubbock shopping center, according to the center's property management group.

The Nairn Management Group, which manages Canyon West and the upcoming Covenant Park properties, announced Sushi Nami will open in Canyon West.

A separate filing shows that the seafood and Japanese fusion restaurant will open at 5015 Milwaukee Ave., Suite 100, which formerly housed the temporary Hickory Farms store. The group mentioned the restaurant will cover 10,000 sq. ft.

More: Bees, flight school, soda make SBA's West Texas 2024 awards list

"An exciting new 10,000 square foot restaurant serving both delicious sushi and Japanese fusion dishes," the group said in a social media post.

An opening timeline was unavailable, and Sushi Nami Lubbock does not have a website or social media pages as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The announcement comes on the heels of the group revealing that Chicken Salad Chick, a chicken salad franchise, will join Canyon West. Covenant Park also announced that Salata Salad Kitchen and Firehouse Subs would open during Phase 1 of the 72-acre development.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Sushi Nami to open at Lubbock shopping center