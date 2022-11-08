U.S. markets open in 8 hours

Japanese Government's Official E-magazine "KIZUNA" Presents Three New Articles Featuring Women's Empowerment in Japan

·2 min read

TOKYO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Japan publishes new articles every month in an official e-magazine, "KIZUNA." The latest issue features Japan's actions to realize gender equality and empower women, as well as new female pioneers in aerospace development and the femtech business.

Logo:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107127/202210319041/_prw_PI1fl_9q6obZ9s.jpg

Photo:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107127/202210319041/_prw_PI2fl_aYYGAEEU.jpg

About "KIZUNA"
Kizuna means the enduring bonds between people -- close relationships forged through mutual trust and support. The kizuna cultivated among countries of the world have the power to deepen cooperation for a better future. By reporting on a wide variety of topics concerning Japan, "KIZUNA" hopes that this publication will provide opportunities for Japan and the rest of the world to connect and build strong kizuna.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/index.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=10_2022

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/japanese-governments-official-e-magazine-kizuna-presents-three-new-articles-featuring-womens-empowerment-in-japan-301671025.html

SOURCE Cabinet Public Affairs Office, Cabinet Secretariat, Government of Japan

