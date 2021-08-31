Japanese Patent Office Issues Patent for American Manganese’s Closed-Loop Lithium-ion Battery Upcycling Process

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company") (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) is pleased to announce that the Japanese Patent Office has issued Patent No. 6906060, for the company's closed-loop lithium-ion battery upcycling process, RecycLiCo™. The Japanese Patent joins already issued patents in the United States (U.S. Patent No. 10246343 and U.S. Patent No. 10308523) and South Korea (Patent No. 10-2246670). The Company has also filed National Phase Patent Applications for China, Europe, Australia, India, and Canada.

The patent provides coverage for AMY's novel closed-loop method for achieving up to 100% extraction of cobalt, nickel, manganese, aluminum, and lithium from the treatment of several cathode chemistries such as lithium-cobalt oxide (LCO), lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt oxide (NMC), and lithium-nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxide (NCA). Most of the electric vehicle market uses NMC and NCA cathode chemistries, while LCO cathodes are used in smaller portable electronics.

Compared to traditional hydrometallurgical recycling processes, the Company's patented closed-loop process offers advantages such as faster reaction rates, lower consumption of acids, improved water balance, and higher leaching efficiency.

"As we move towards our goal of commercialization, we are reminded by the foundation of patents that supported our growth in battery recycling and we are honoured to be issued another patent by a country that is one of the world leaders in battery innovation," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese, "Innovation is at the core of our company and as a pioneer in battery recycling we continue to monitor new lithium-ion battery technologies and opportunities."

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the upcycling of lithium-ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials, using its closed-loop RecycLiCo™ process. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the upcycling process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

Story continues

American Manganese's original patented manganese process is the cornerstone technology in the development of the Company's lithium-ion battery cathode recycling process, RecycLiCo™.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (778) 574-4444

Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com

www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/662074/Japanese-Patent-Office-Issues-Patent-for-American-Manganeses-Closed-Loop-Lithium-ion-Battery-Upcycling-Process



