Japanese Retail Investors Position for Reversal in Yen Weakness
(Bloomberg) -- Renewed weakness in the yen has spurred Japanese retail investors to position for a reversal amid speculation that further declines may prompt authorities to intervene in the market.
Net contracts with individual accounts for the dollar to drop versus the yen increased to a record as of Feb. 13, according to data from Tokyo Financial Exchange Inc.
Open interest in contracts for the US currency to rise versus its Japanese counterpart decreased sharply for the first time since October, the data show. That was the same day the yen slid past 150 to the dollar for the first time in about three months.
Trading activity by Japanese individuals is closely watched because of the size of their transactions. The nation is estimated to account for about 30% of global foreign-exchange trading by retail investors, and these individuals tend to take positions that are contrary to market movements. Retail trading last year remained near the record high of ¥12.1 quadrillion ($80 trillion) reached in 2022, according to data from the Financial Futures Association of Japan.
A rebound in the yen may prompt Japan’s retail investors to buy dollars at cheaper levels: individuals have strong appetite for buying the US currency at the ¥149 level, said Yoshifumi Takechi, chief analyst at Money Partners Co. On the other hand, if the greenback reaches ¥151, it may strengthen further on speculation there’s room to rise toward ¥152, he said.
Despite solid US inflation data the dollar failed to reach ¥151, “and the mood was to sell the dollar once at the 150 yen level due to caution about intervention by authorities,” said Takuya Kanda, head of research at Gaitame.com Research Institute.
