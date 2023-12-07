Japanese Shares Eye Early Slump After Yen Surge: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set for an early fall Friday, shrugging off a rally on Wall Street, as traders ratchet bets the Bank of Japan is nearing the end of its negative interest rate policy.

Equity futures in Australia and mainland China also point to losses even as US stocks snapped a three-day slide. Contracts in Japan were down as the yen surged the most in almost a year.

Traders will be on watch for any clarification from Governor Kazuo Ueda after telling lawmakers his job was going to get more challenging from the year-end, helping fuel speculation of a near-term scrapping of the sub-zero rate. That pushed the yen to its strongest since August as bets against the currency capitulated, weighing the exporter-heavy Japanese stock market.

Krishna Guha at Evercore says he’s not “buying the idea” that the BOJ will seriously consider a surprise hike in December with early in the new year more plausible. “While it is asserting a serious option to go in January, it is actually leaning more to a later hike in April,” he noted. “So while the direction of travel is right,” Thursday’s tactical trades have likely overshot.

Attention will soon shift to Friday’s US non-farm payrolls report as traders look for more evidence of a cooling labor market to assess the outcome of next week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting. Data this week showed continuing applications for jobless benefits fell by the most since July. Despite the decline, continuing claims are still near a two-year high amid growing evidence of a cooling labor market.

“The jobs report is likely to provide additional indications of the labor market softening, a welcome sign for employers,” Jose Torres, a senior economist at Interactive Brokers, said. “Its impact on markets, however, will depend on whether investors view the data as a stepping stone to a March rate cut and soft landing, or an adverse effect on consumer spending and a sharper economic slowdown.”

Still, traders brushed off any jitters surrounding the upcoming report as optimism around AI resurfaced, with Alphabet Inc. up 5.3% a day after Google released Gemini, the “largest and most-capable AI model” it has ever built. That re-ignited the rally in stocks, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 gaining 1.5% and the S&P 500 climbing 0.8%, its first gain this week.

“Artificial intelligence has potential to drive productivity gains sharply higher in 2024 and beyond,” said Yung-Yu Ma at BMO Wealth Management. “Resilience, adaptability and innovation have been hallmarks of the economy in 2023, and we see those factors carrying us through in 2024 as well.”

Optimism about disinflation and potential rate cuts next year played a big part in the recent US stock rally. Yet a reading of cross-asset volatility shows risks aren’t as muted as they may appear. The gap between the MOVE Index, which tracks interest-rate volatility, and the VIX gauge of stock price swings has once again widened — suggesting rate markets remain choppy and could spark stress for equities at any time. Treasuries saw small moves on Thursday, with the 10-year yield edging higher to around 4.15%.

Marko Kolanovic at JPMorgan Chase & Co. warned clients that equities and other risk assets won’t be able to sustain any potential rallies without substantial rate cuts by central banks — and he doesn’t anticipate that unless markets drop severely or the economy stalls. For that reason, he said investors should opt for cash or bonds over stocks.

“This is a catch-22 situation,” Kolanovic said. “This would imply that we would need to first see some market declines and volatility during 2024 before easing of monetary conditions and a more sustainable rally.”

Elsewhere, oil extended declines to hover near a five-month low as a brief relief rally fizzled, with low-conviction trading and mounting concerns about excess supplies leaving algorithmic traders calling the shots. Gold climbed as the dollar fell ahead of the jobs report.

Corporate Highlights:

Broadcom Inc., which just completed the acquisition of VMware Inc. for more than $60 billion, posted its slowest sales growth since 2020 as the chipmaker tries to pull out of an industrywide slump.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. reported guidance for the fourth quarter that fell short of expectations, disappointing investors who have grown accustomed to many quarters of better-than-forecast results from the activewear retailer.

Tesla Inc.’s Dojo supercomputer project lead Ganesh Venkataramanan has left the company, according to people familiar with the matter, a setback to the automaker’s self-driving technology efforts.

Dish Network Corp. surged after the US Federal Communications Commission approved its merger with EchoStar Corp.

JetBlue Airways Corp. boosted its full-year financial outlook, citing better-than-expected bookings and operational performance this fall.

Dollar General Corp. reported comparable sales that were better than the average analyst estimate.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has initiated discussions about selling insider shares at a price that values the closely held company at $175 billion or more, according to people familiar with the matter.

Key events this week:

Germany CPI, Friday

Japan household spending, GDP, Friday

Reserve Bank of Australia’s head of financial stability Andrea Brischetto speaks at Sydney Banking and Financial Stability conference, Friday

US jobs report, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures rose 0.3% as of 7:42 a.m. Tokyo time

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

The euro was little changed at $1.0795

The Japanese yen was little changed at 144.18 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1630 per dollar

The Australian dollar was unchanged at $0.6602

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $43,281.91

Ether fell 0.4% to $2,361.32

Commodities

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,028.47 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

