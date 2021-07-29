U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,385.50
    -8.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,810.00
    -24.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,966.50
    -45.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,221.40
    +0.70 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.34
    -0.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.60
    +15.90 (+0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    +0.35 (+1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1853
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2610
    +0.0270 (+2.19%)
     

  • Vix

    18.31
    -1.05 (-5.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3912
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7370
    -0.1730 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,716.27
    +1.86 (+0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    929.66
    -0.27 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.63
    +20.55 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,754.37
    +172.71 (+0.63%)
     

Japanese sneaker platform SODA raises $56.4M, accquires rival Monokabu

Catherine Shu
·2 min read

Just half a year after leading SODA’s Series B, SoftBank Ventures Asia is raising its bet on the Tokyo-based sneaker resell platform. The early-stage venture capital arm of SoftBank Group announced today it has returned to lead SODA’s Series C, which currently totals $56.4 million.

Other investors include South Korean sneaker reselling platform KREAM (another SoftBank Ventures Asia portfolio company), Altos Ventures and JAFCO.

Launched in 2018, SODA runs SNKRDUNK, one of Japan’s largest sneaker reselling platforms with about 2.5 million monthly users. Along with its new funding, SODA announced it has acquired rival Monokabu. SODA said that the deal means its share of Japan’s sneaker resale industry is now 80%, making it the market leader by far.

A SoftBank Ventures Asia spokesperson told TechCrunch the fund decided to invest in SODA again because the company's growth has increased rapidly since its previous funding. SODA's post-money valuation is now about 24 billion JPY, or about $218 million USD.

Part of SODA's Series C funding will also be used to expand into other Asian markets, starting with Indonesia and the Philippines next year because both countries have growing e-commerce markets and a large percentage of Generation Zs, an ideal combination for SNKRDUNK.

Tokyo-based SODA, which runs Japan’s largest sneaker resell platform, lands $22 million led by SoftBank Ventures Asia

 

The company's previous funding, its $22 million Series B, was announced in January. At the time, Uchiyama told TechCrunch demand for sneakers remained high despite the pandemic's economic impact and increased adoption of online shopping also helped drive sales.

SODA claims it hit record sales of $34.7 million in May 2021, growing 900% year-over-year. Despite COVID-19, many sneaker C2C marketplaces, like StockX, have also seen their sales increase.

SNKRDUNK will work closely with KREAM to share knowledge about sneaker authentication, inventory management, logistics and other operations-related areas, with the goal of increasing their share of the Asian sneaker resell market.

In addition to KREAM and SODA, SoftBank Ventures Asia is also an investor in China-based sneaker trading platform Nice.

The StockX EC-1

Recommended Stories

  • PayPal down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from PayPal's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Qualcomm beats Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Qualcomm's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why The Cheesecake Factory Stock Fell 12.5% at the Open Today

    The restaurateur posted earnings, which were actually pretty good. But it seems there was other news investors didn't like.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are moving, and the popular ETF money manager is making moves. Let's dive into her shopping list to see some of the stocks she bought on Tuesday.

  • Why Moderna Stock Jumped Today

    What happened  Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose on Wednesday after fellow drugmaker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) reported strong sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and raised its full-year revenue forecast. As of 3:30 p.

  • Why BlackBerry Is Soaring While AMC and GameStop Fall

    Shares of BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) are soaring almost 10% higher in morning trading Wednesday while those of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop (NYSE: GME) were falling 5% and 7%, respectively. GameStop is being upgraded to the S&P 400 index beginning Aug. 4, replacing Weingarten Realty Investors, which is being acquired by Kimco Realty.

  • Apple analyst predicts 'more good things ahead' for tech giant

    Jim Suva, Citi Managing Director in Equity Research specializing in technology joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss Apple’s latest earnings.

  • Why Chinese Tech Stocks Were Bouncing Back Today

    After a three-day slide, Chinese tech stocks were recovering today. Tutoring stocks like New Oriental Education and Tal Education Group started rebounding after nearly all of their value was wiped out in the sessions on Friday and Monday, and today much of the Chinese tech sector followed suit as news of the crackdown faded. Investors seemed to be eager to capitalize on the sell-off, anticipating that prices would only temporarily be depressed.

  • Facebook Q2 earnings: Online ad spending recovery drives sales, profit beat

    Santosh Rao, Manhattan Venture Partners Head of Research, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss Facebook’s latest earning results.

  • 15 Best Strong Buy Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best strong buy stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Strong Buy Stocks to Invest In. Uncertainty has been clouding over the stock market in the United States as investors exercise caution in the […]

  • Ford earnings beat Q2 estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Ford's Q2 earnings beat.&nbsp;

  • Ford Posts Surprise Profit on Surging Prices of Scarce Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. overcame a critical parts shortage and managed to post a surprise profit in the second quarter, thanks to surging prices on models that have become harder to find on dealer lots.The automaker on Wednesday also raised its full-year forecast for adjusted earnings to a range of $9 billion to $10 billion before interest and taxes. That’s an increase of about $3.5 billion from its previous projection and at least triple what it made last year. The Dearborn, Michigan-base

  • Why Sundial, Aurora Cannabis, and Other Marijuana Stocks Are Soaring Today

    What happened Wednesday is shaping up to be a profitable day for cannabis investors. Here's how some of the most popular pot stocks were performing as of 12:30 p.m. EDT today: Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), up 10% OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI), up 9% Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB), up 8% Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), up 7% Hexo (NYSE: HEXO), up 7% So what The gains were sparked by a blockbuster earnings report from industry heavyweight Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY).

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2021

    Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a “Top Pick,” investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up details on three stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from some of the Street’s analysts. So, let’s dive into the details and find out what makes them so

  • Why Pfizer Shot Higher Today

    Inoculating the world can be quite beneficial for a big pharmaceutical company's finances. Such is the case with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), the shares of which closed Wednesday more than 3% higher on the back of top- and bottom-line beats in its latest quarter. Wednesday morning, Pfizer unveiled its Q2 figures.

  • Why Investors Didn't Love Enphase's Earnings

    Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) are rising today, up by 2.6% as of 12:25 p.m. EDT, which was actually a pretty modest gain considering the size of the earnings beat this solar microinverter maker just delivered. Heading into Enphase's second-quarter report, analysts had predicted that the company would earn only $0.43 per share (pro forma) on sales of $311 million. As it turned out, Enphase beat on both the top and bottom lines, with sales of $316 million and $0.53 per share in profits.

  • QuantumScape Jumps As Solid-State EV Battery Development Ramps Up

    QuantumScape's losses were deeper than expected as the VW-backed startup ramps up development of solid-state EV batteries.

  • Why Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of medical equipment maker Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE: HRC) closed up more than 7% today after reports that the company has rejected a takeover bid from Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) of $144 per share.

  • AMD reports strong Q2 earnings growth

    Chipmaker AMD reports earnings for the Q2 driving by strong revenue growth year over year.

  • 3 Things That Will Make or Break Novavax's Earnings Report Next Week

    Investors -- and governments -- have rallied behind Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) since the start of the coronavirus vaccine race. Since, Novavax has lost a considerable amount of steam -- in spite of strong clinical trial data. Next week's earnings report may offer some clues.