U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,140.00
    -6.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,729.00
    -28.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,210.50
    -18.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,919.10
    -2.70 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.94
    -0.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.90
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    19.84
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0184
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    +0.1640 (+6.13%)
     

  • Vix

    21.15
    -0.29 (-1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2072
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3280
    +0.3580 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,295.38
    +328.05 (+1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    542.41
    +7.18 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.74
    -8.32 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,216.65
    +40.78 (+0.14%)
     

Japanese Software Company Cybozu Provides Inflation Relief Allowance for Southeast Asia Employees

·2 min read

In response to rapid cost-of-living increases around the world, Tokyo-based IT company Cybozu is paying employees a one-time special inflation relief allowance

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybozu Inc., a Japanese provider of groupware solutions for businesses, is providing its employees with a special one-time inflation relief allowance to offset the effects of global inflationary trends. The allowance will be dispensed to Cybozu employees, regardless of contract type, across its global locations, including Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and Australia.

(PRNewsfoto/Cybozu Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Cybozu Inc.)

"Since the beginning of 2022, the world has been experiencing increasing prices of many basic commodities, from groceries to gas to utilities," said Cybozu CEO Yoshihisa Aono. "Our annual salary review normally occurs in January, but we realized inflation concerns had to be dealt with urgently. We chose to provide this special allowance so that Cybozu employees around the world can go about their daily lives feeling less anxiety about the rising cost of living."

At Kintone Southeast Asia, full-time employees in Malaysia and Thailand will receive payments ranging from USD$200 to USD$300. This payment takes into consideration several local factors, including the cost of living, the financial impact of inflation, taxes, and social security contributions, among others — and is optimized for each country.

President of Kintone Southeast Asia Sdn. Bhd., Tsubasa Nakazawa, noted that Cybozu's inflationary remedy aligns with Kintone's commitment in nurturing the potential of its team members. "I have received really positive feedback from our employees. During this difficult economic time, they are grateful for the company's swift and efficient response to the financial pressures we've all been facing."

About Kintone Southeast Asia Sdn. Bhd.

Kintone Southeast Asia Sdn. Bhd. is operating out of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and has consulting and product partners providing Kintone onboarding and customization services across 11 countries: Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, and India. For more information on the Kintone Southeast Asia Partner Program visit
https://www.kintone.com/en-sea/partners/

Address: Unit 27-07, Level 27, Q Sentral, 2A, Jalan Stesen      Sentral 2,
Kuala Lumpur Sentral, 50470 Kuala Lumpur, W.P.
Email: sales-sea@kintone.com 

About Kintone

Kintone is a customizable digital workplace platform that lets you manage your data, tasks, and communication in one central place. Over 21,000 customers use Kintone's no-code platform with more than 1.5 million database and workflow applications custom built for their businesses. Kintone is provided by Cybozu Inc., a Tokyo-based public company founded in 1997. For more information, please visit kintone.com

SOURCE Cybozu Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • How Much Of TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) Do Insiders Own?

    The big shareholder groups in TPG Telecom Limited ( ASX:TPG ) have power over the company. Institutions often own...

  • Affairs of the art: Why NFT creators have fallen for Tezos

    Tezos has become a leading art blockchain, even in China, where NFTs are barely tolerated. Its regional chief, Katherine Ng, explains its success

  • UK Economy Probably Entered Its Worst Slump Since Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK economy probably shrank for the first time since the nation was in a coronavirus lockdown at the start of 2021, adding to pressure for action from the contenders vying to take over as prime minister.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedTurkish Banks Are Adopting Russian Payments System, Erd

  • Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving CountPlus Limited's (ASX:CUP) Stock Up Recently?

    CountPlus (ASX:CUP) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 14% over the last three...

  • Japan bank lending picks up on demand to meet rising material costs

    Japanese bank lending rose 1.8% in July from a year earlier, accelerating from the previous month, as some companies borrowed more to meet rising raw material costs amid a surge in global commodity inflation. Outstanding loans held by the country's four main categories of banks, including "shinkin" or credit unions, hit a record 588.232 trillion yen ($4.36 trillion), Bank of Japan (BOJ) data showed on Monday. The increase, which followed a revised 1.2% gain in June, reflected rising fund demand for property investment as well as mergers and acquisitions, a BOJ official told a briefing.

  • Insiders who placed huge bets on Stealth Global Holdings Limited (ASX:SGI) earlier this year would be disappointed with the 12% drop

    The recent 12% drop in Stealth Global Holdings Limited's ( ASX:SGI ) stock could come as a blow to insiders who...

  • GE Is Building the Electricity Grid of the Future. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    GE has some impressive history, and current technology, on display at its research center in upstate New York.

  • McDonald's has an Answer for Wendy's, Burger King

    The popularity of Wendy's Biggie Bag is rising as are prices on everything -- except the Biggie Bag. The choices to toss in the bag are a Jr. Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken BLT, or a Double Stack. The Biggie Bag still includes a 4-piece chicken nugget, small fries, and a small drink.

  • Ford Stock Can Keep Rising After Solid July Sales

    The rebound in Ford's U.S. deliveries should give investors more confidence in the underlying demand environment.

  • Apple: Is Advertising the Next Big Revenue Generator? Analyst Weighs In

    The Apple (AAPL) empire might be spearheaded by its flagship product, the iPhone, but along with plenty of other hardware offerings, its Services segment has been growing at a fast pace. There’s also talk of a “game changing” AV/VR headset and even of an Apple Car at some point. But Needham analyst Laura Martin thinks there’s also the prospect of another big revenue stream. “We believe AAPL is in the early stages of building a new mobile advertising platform,” says Martin, who thinks ad revenue

  • Oil Extends 10% Weekly Tumble as Demand Concerns Spur Caution

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as the week’s trading kicked off, extending the biggest weekly decline since April, amid persistent concern about weakening demand.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedTurkish Banks Are Adopting Russian Payments System, Erdogan SaysWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy

  • Why Cracker Barrel's New Menu Item Upset Its Customers

    Cracker Barrel isn't a household name for many, but for others it is their mainstay when it comes to good ol' country home cookin'. Cracker Barrel customer's base has voiced their opinion, and they not only don't want to try the new plant-based sausage, but they don't want anyone to. Cracker Barrel is known for its old-fashioned home cooking and the menu shows it -- the breakfast classic combinations are called "Old Timer's Breakfast," "Grandpa's Country Fried Breakfast," and the "Cracker Barrel's Country Boy Breakfast."

  • China’s Trade Surplus Hits Record But Slowdown Risks Remain

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprisingly strong export growth in July lifted its trade surplus to another record and provided some much-needed economic support, but the country will still have to find ways to keep its fragile recovery on track as the global economy slows this year.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment Approve

  • Here's How You Can Retire With $5 Million

    Want to learn how to retire with $5 million? Here are a few things you can do to stretch your nest egg over the course of your retirement.

  • Should You Really Follow Warren Buffett's Lead on Apple Stock?

    It's hard to argue with the idea Warren Buffett is the greatest living investor. There's a reason he's called the Oracle of Omaha, and it's why many investors follow his every stock move, but often Buffett's investing advice is more one of "do as I say, not as I do." While Berkshire Hathaway does own dozens of companies because of the vast sums of money he invests, Buffett has put most of his eggs into one basket: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) Analysts Are Reducing Their Forecasts For This Year

    Market forces rained on the parade of Opendoor Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPEN ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • Some Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Analysts Just Made A Major Cut To Next Year's Estimates

    The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Western Digital Corporation ( NASDAQ:WDC ), with the analysts...

  • Judge in Twitter, Elon Musk Case Known for Quick Work

    Kathaleen McCormick, a football-coach’s daughter who quotes Knute Rockne, has ordered buyers with cold feet to close deals.

  • UPS Nears Deal to Buy Italian Healthcare-Logistics Provider Bomi Group

    The acquisition would broaden the Atlanta-based transportation giant’s operations in Europe and Latin America.

  • Ethanol Industry Wants to Bury Its Carbon, but Some Farmers Stand in the Way

    Pipeline projects aimed at sequestering heat-trapping gases are meeting opposition from landowners and environmentalists—similar to the opposition faced by fossil-fuel pipelines.