Japanese Stocks Have Longest Rally in a Year Amid Buffett Boost
(Bloomberg) -- Japanese stocks are enjoying their longest winning streak in more than a year as Warren Buffett’s renewed interest in the nation’s equity market bolsters sentiment. Both the Topix and the Nikkei 225 Stock Average completed an eight-day advance on Tuesday, achieving their longest string of consecutive gains since March 2022. Still, Norihiro Fujito, the chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, said the buying may subside next month amid lingering uncertainty over the financial system.
