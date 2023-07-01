Japanese-US behemoth seeks to undercut Rolls in mini-nuke reactor battle

Rolls-Royce has ambitions to build a fleet of small module reactors in the UK

A Japanese-American nuclear energy champion has vowed to undercut rivals such as Rolls-Royce on the price of its small modular reactors.

GE Hitachi is offering to build the mini-reactors (SMRs) for up to 25pc less than Rolls, which is racing to be the first to deploy the technology at scale commercially as the world attempts to ditch fossil fuels.

The Government is running a competition to pick which SMR designs to fund to help decarbonise the UK’s electric grid, and has hired Deloitte to help it choose.

Dozens of companies have registered their interest, including Rolls, which has said it anticipates being able to build 470 megawatt plants for about £2bn apiece, or about £4,250 per kilowatt.

Rolls-Royce's model can be built for £4,250 per kw, in contrast to GE Hitachi's £3,150 per kw

GE Hitachi is offering the UK its BWRX-300 model with 300 megawatts of electric power, which could ultimately be able to be built for as little as $4,000 per kilowatt, or £3,150, according to Jay Wileman, chief executive of GE-Hitachi, which is a joint venture between Japanese business Hitachi and American player General Electric.

With General Electric’s expertise in nuclear dating back to the 1950s, “we’re not newcomers to this industry,” he said in an interview.

After prototypes have been built, the company could see “a price point just in the neighbourhood of $4,000-$5,000 per kilowatt.”

He added that the government ought to consider his business’s design since it’s based on existing technology the company has been using for many years.

Small modular reactors, or SMRs, are regarded by the government as a key new technology for decarbonising electricity because they can be made on a factory production line, much more cheaply than standard plants.

The next nuclear power plant to come online in the UK, Hinkley Point C, will cost as much as £32.7bn for 3,200 megawatts, or £10,200 per kilowatt.

Is nuclear power green?

Earlier this year, GE Hitachi signed a deal to build the first small modular reactor in North America, agreeing a deal with authorities in Ontario, Canada that put it ahead of many rivals.

However, others in the US are catching up. Recent regulatory approval from Washington made NuScale, a startup with a new reactor design, the frontrunner in that market.

Mr Wileman is keen to receive approval to build reactors at Wylfa on Anglesey, which he thinks could host 16 units.

The UK is an attractive market for GE Hitachi because of its long history of nuclear power and its target to build new plants, he said, adding that Britain’s plans for an additional 24 gigawatts from the energy source by 2050 fit well with the company’s own timetable.

Mr Wileman said: “We look at the UK and see something that excites us.

“We’ve got to have the right cost structure and we’ve got to meet our schedules as well. And that’s what we’re all about doing right now.”

Hinkley Point C is the next nuclear power plant to come online in the UK - Kin Cheung/AP

It comes as speculation mounts that Great British Nuclear (GBN), the government’s new agency for rolling out Britain’s new nuclear fleet, will officially launch on July 13.

Ministers have hired financial advisers to help draw up a shortlist for mini-nuclear projects, as the Government ramps up plans to give the green light to next generation reactors.

Grant Shapps, the Energy Secretary, has brought in consultants from Deloitte to advise GBN on running the competition.

They will evaluate the viability of bidders’ financial strategies, including their funding plans and credit ratings, and lead the development of a financial support package for successful candidates.

Potential bidders are expected to include Bill Gates’ TerraPower, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Westinghouse Electric as well as Rolls and GE-Hitachi.

The government was approached for comment. Rolls declined to comment.

