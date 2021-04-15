U.S. markets close in 1 hour 41 minutes

Japanese VC Samurai Incubate closes $18.6M fund for African startups

Tage Kene-Okafor
·3 min read

Samurai Incubate, a Tokyo-based venture capital firm, announced today it has closed its "Samurai Africa 2nd General Partnership" fund, totalling 2.026 billion yen (~$18.6 million).

According to the firm, the fund was oversubscribed as it targeted 2 billion (~$18.4 million) and a total of 54 investors joined as LPs. One notable LP is the Toyota Tsusho Corporation, which has a diverse network across the continent. The firm founded Mobility 54, a corporate venture capital (CVC) looking to invest $45 million into African mobility, logistics, and fintech startups.

Kentaro Sakakibara founded Samurai Incubate, and in 2018, the firm began investing in Africa by establishing a subsidiary called Leapfrog Ventures. From August 2018, Samurai Incubate invested $2.5 million in 20 African startups via the newly established firm. Then in June 2019, renamed itself Samurai Incubate Africa.

"Throughout our journey, we have focused on refining and optimizing our operating approach to maximize our value proposition to founders. However, we might not always have been perfect. We believe that the value we bring should go beyond capital and access to Japanese investors and corporations," the firm said in a statement.

A sector-agnostic fund, Samurai Incubate Africa has already invested in 26 companies. The six from this second fund include Eden Life, a tech-enabled home service startup; online loan marketplace Evolve Credit; energy startup Shyft Power Solutions; microfinance services for car lenders FMG; freight forwarding company Oneport; and online grocery platform Pricepally.

Most of Samurai's companies are from three African countries -- Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. However, that will change going forward. According to Rena Yoneyama, the managing partner at the firm, Samurai Incubate Africa is joining Egypt to the list of countries it will target.

africa vc market
africa vc market

Image Credits: Bryce Durbin/TechCrunch

Since 2018, Egypt has been witnessing outstanding ecosystem growth and is producing talent, startups and indigenous investors at a breathtaking pace. For Samurai Incubate Africa, it's only fair to tap into this growth because Egypt's inclusion ensures the firm has startups in the Big Four -- the continent's top startup ecosystems.

"Egyptian startup ecosystem and its economy is rapidly expanding and we got to know that there are many talented founders and great investors in the country as well," Yoneyama said to TechCrunch. "We already decided to make one investment into an Egyptian startup, and we know we'll never regret it."

When Samurai first announced this fund back in January 2020, its ticket size was between $50,000 to $500,000. For pre-seed to seed rounds, startups got $200,000 or less. And for pre-Series A and Series A rounds, not more than $500,000. But upon completing the fund, Samurai Incubate is extending the maximum amount of investment to $800,000.

"We would like to support our portfolio companies' pre-series A and series A raises as an existing investor. To do so, we thought it would be better to increase the ticket size considering the recent round size and valuation of companies," Yoneyama said of the ticket size increase.

Although sector-agnostic, the firm is particular about companies in fintech, insurtech, logistics, healthtech, consumer and commerce, energy, agritech, mobility and entertainment.

The Japanese VC plans to invest in 30 to 40 new companies at the pre-seed and seed stage as well as follow-up pre-Series A and Series A investments in 7 to 10 existing portfolio companies. Samurai Incubate is part of the growing list of Japanese VC firms like Kepple Africa and Uncovered Fund targeting African startups.

Japan’s Uncovered Fund launches $15M fund to back early-stage startups in Africa

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond veteran Greg Wilensky has seen hype about a surge in inflation crushed too many times to get carried away with this year's great reflation trade."I've been managing bond portfolios for 25 years, through very large monetary programs, big deficits, and the Fed trying to raise inflation expectations," the Janus Henderson money manager said in an interview. "As much as I can see legitimate reasons why it might happen this time -- I could have said that very often over the last 12 years too."Wilensky's skepticism epitomizes the cooling investor enthusiasm for bets linked to a rapid economic recovery and higher prices. Trades favoring economically-sensitive value stocks, steeper yield curves and a rebound in commodities have faltered after a stellar first quarter.The MSCI AC World Value Index has lagged its growth counterpart by about 6 percentage points since March 8. Benchmark Treasury yields have retreated some 13 basis points already this quarter, even as U.S. inflation data begin to beat expectations. And Tuesday's strong 30-year Treasury auction suggested demand for even the most interest rate-exposed bonds is returning.One of the biggest questions money managers confront now is whether the stimulus-fueled rebound in growth and inflation -- in particular in the U.S. -- can transition to a sustainable expansion that will keep pushing equities and bond yields higher. The International Monetary Fund recently upgraded its 2021 global growth forecast to the strongest in four decades, but the outlook beyond that is less clear-cut.Envisaging a trajectory for price levels beyond this year is even harder for investors given the warping effect of coronavirus shutdowns, temporary supply bottlenecks and base effects from last year's disinflation. A surge in five-year U.S. breakevens-- a gauge of inflation expectations -- has petered out since they hit their highest since 2008 in mid-March.Simple Math Is About to Cause an Inflation Problem: QuickTake"Inflation and rates, especially as a bond investor right now, is the call that you have to make," said Elaine Stokes, fixed income portfolio manager at Loomis Sayles. "It's the make-or-break call of your year."The response to the stall for many investors has been to pare back some trades geared to the sharpest stage of the economic rebound. Vishal Khanduja, fixed income fund manager at Eaton Vance Management, has halved his portfolio's overweight in U.S. inflation-linked bonds from the start of the year."Inflation expectations were dislocated in 2020" in a "surgical recession," Khanduja said. "The typical post-recession positioning that you see happen over multiple years is quickly going through the market."Franklin Templeton's Gulf Arab bond fund has removed its hedges against the risk of accelerating U.S. inflation, as it sees another spike in Treasury yields as "possible, not probable," according to its Dubai-based manager.As for some traditional inflation hedges in the commodities markets, the story is about to get more complicated than the year-to-date rebound in oil and copper prices would suggest. Strategists at the BlackRock Investment Institute anticipate a divergence within the asset class, as factors such as climate risks are more fully captured in pricing."The lift for oil from the economic restart is likely to be transitory, while some metals may benefit from structural trends such as the 'green' transition for years to come," a team including Wei Li wrote in a note this week.Tremendous ChallengeMeanwhile, in the bond market, traders are not reacting to signs of inflation as one might expect. On Tuesday, data showed U.S. consumer prices climbed in March by the most in nearly nine years, yet 10-year Treasury yields fell five basis points to their lowest in three weeks."The tremendous challenge right now, especially this year is that the quality of almost any of the numbers we're looking at, whether it's the short-term inflation numbers, the economic growth numbers, these things are being very much distorted by the economic volatility," Janus Henderson's Wilensky said.

