Japan's $20 Bn+ Beauty and Personal Care Market, 2022-2027: Featuring Leading Players - Kao Corporation, Shiseido Company and Adonis International Among Others

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Japanese Beauty and Personal Care Market

Japanese Beauty and Personal Care Market
Japanese Beauty and Personal Care Market

Dublin, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Beauty and Personal Care Market (2022-2027) by Products, Outlook, Distribution Channel, Category, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Japan's Beauty and Personal Care Market is estimated to be USD 15.8 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 21.39 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.25%.

Market Segmentation

  • Japan's Beauty and Personal Care Market is segmented based on Products, Outlook, Distribution Channel, and Category

  • Products, the market is classified into Hair Care Products, Skin Care Products, Bath and Shower, Oral Care, Cosmetics and Makeup, and Beauty Tools and Accessories.

  • Outlook, the market is classified into Vegan, Organic and Inorganic.

  • Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Specialist Retail Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies/Drug Stores and Online Retail Channels.

  • Category, the market is classified into Mass and Premium.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for Japan's Beauty and Personal Care Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses Japan's Beauty and Personal Care Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Female Working Population and Growing Fashion Trends

  • Rise of Per Capita Expenditure among Middle- and Upper-Income

Restraints

  • High Manufacturing and Marketing Costs

  • Easy Availability of Counterfeit Products

Opportunities

  • Increasing Adoption of Augmented Reality in the Beauty Industry

  • Growing Popularity of Organic Products

Challenges

  • Manifestation of Harmful Chemical Ingredients in Products

Companies Mentioned

  • Kao Corporation

  • Shiseido Company, Limited

  • KOSE Corporation

  • POLA Orbis Holdings Inc

  • SK-II

  • Koh Gen Do

  • Adonis International Co., Ltd.

  • FANCL Corporation

  • Mandom Corporation

  • Makanai

  • DHC

  • Sekkisei



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rz1a0r

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


