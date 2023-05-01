Japan's Ambassador to the U.S. Koji Tomita to speak at a National Press Club Headliners Newsmaker on Tuesday, May 9

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan's Ambassador to the U.S. Koji Tomita will speak at a National Press Club Headliners Newsmaker on Tuesday, May 9 at 9:30 a.m. in the Fourth Estate Room.

NATIONAL PRESS CLUB LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/NATIONAL PRESS CLUB) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club)

Japan's Ambassador to the U.S. Koji Tomita will outline key issues for the upcoming G7 Hiroshima Summit at a Headliners Newsmaker event.

Leaders of the G7 member states of France, the US, the UK, Germany, Japan, Italy, and Canada and the EU president will meet May 19 to May 21 in Hiroshima. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the 2023 president of G7, said Japan chose Hiroshima, a city which experienced the horrors of nuclear war, as a "fitting location to express its commitment to peace." During a visit to Washington in January, Kishida said the G7 leaders should demonstrate a strong will to uphold international order and rule of law after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ambassador Tomita is on his second diplomatic tour in the US. He served as deputy chief of mission in 2012. He has also held diplomatic posts in Korea, Israel and the United Kingdom, and various posts in the foreign ministry. He also acted as Japan's Sherpa for the G20 Osaka Summit in 2019. As a student, he completed a study abroad program at Davidson College in North Carolina.

This event is open to credentialed media and club members.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.

PRESS CONTACT:

Cecily Scott Martin

members@press.org

202-662-7525

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/japans-ambassador-to-the-us-koji-tomita-to-speak-at-a-national-press-club-headliners-newsmaker-on-tuesday-may-9-301812466.html

SOURCE National Press Club