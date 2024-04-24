Japan's corporate service inflation perks up in March

Pedestrians are reflected on a curved mirror next to Japan’s national flag in Tokyo·Reuters
Reuters
1 min read
0
In this article:

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's annual business-to-business service inflation accelerated for the second month to hit 2.3% in March, data showed on Wednesday, suggesting firms continued to pass on rising labour costs thanks to prospects for sustained wage gains.

The data underscores the Bank of Japan's view that rising service prices will replace cost-push inflation as a key driver of price gains, and help sustain inflation around its 2% target.

The year-on-year rise in the services producer price index, which measures what companies charge each other for services, followed a 2.2% gain in February.

Service price moves are closely watched by the BOJ as a key indicator of whether wages and inflation are rising in tandem, which it set as one of the prerequisites for raising interest rates.

The BOJ ended eight years of negative interest rates and other remnants of its unorthodox policy last month, making a historic shift away from decades of massive monetary stimulus that was aimed at reviving the economy and quashing deflation.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Fortescue Iron Ore Exports Take Hit From Derailment, Weather

    (Bloomberg) -- Fortescue Ltd., the world’s fourth-biggest iron ore miner, said it expects full-year shipments of the steelmaking material to be at the lower end of its guidance after disruptions at its Western Australian mines.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Roar as Tesla Spikes in Late Hours: Markets WrapTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnRay D

  • Remnants of bird flu virus found in pasteurized milk, FDA says

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that samples of pasteurized milk had tested positive for remnants of the bird flu virus that has infected dairy cows. “To date, we have seen nothing that would change our assessment that the commercial milk supply is safe,” the FDA said in a statement. The announcement comes nearly a month after an avian influenza virus that has sickened millions of wild and commercial birds in recent years was detected in U.S. dairy cows in at least eight states.

  • Investors Loved Weak Yen Boosting Shares Until It Went Too Far

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen has become stuck around a 34-year low against the dollar after months of declines, increasing concern the currency is becoming a liability for Japan’s economy and stocks.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Roar as Tesla Spikes in Late Hours: Markets WrapTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering,

  • Goldman Sachs revamps Fed interest-rate bets for 2024 after surprises

    The Federal Reserve hasn't changed interest rates since last July.

  • JPMorgan’s ‘Bloody Friday’: Why Several Top Financial Advisors Jumped Ship the Same Day

    Six teams managing nearly $15 billion in total assets quit JPMorgan Chase’s brokerage unit to join competitors last Friday. Here’s what may have triggered their departures.

  • The IRS says it’s going after wealthy tax cheats. Here’s what new audit stats show.

    After Congress approved billions of extra funding for tax compliance, the Internal Revenue Service pledged it would get tougher on rich taxpayers and corporations while avoiding extra scrutiny of middle-class households.

  • USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Flex Its Muscles

    The US dollar continues to pressure the 155 level showing signs of perhaps trying to break out given enough time.

  • What US taxpayers will get for another $61 billion to Ukraine

    Congress is finally providing more of the aid Ukraine needs to survive. Here's why this is money well spent.

  • ‘Iran is broke’: How clerics crippled the Islamic Republic

    Inflation in Iran makes Britain’s cost of living crisis look like a picnic.

  • Trump called this visa 'very bad' for Americans. Truth Social applied for one

    The social media company founded by former President Donald Trump applied for a business visa program that he sought to restrict during his administration and which many of his allies want him to curtail in a potential second term. Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind Truth Social, filed an application in June 2022 for an H-1B visa for a worker at a $65,000 annual salary, the lowest wage category allowed under the program. Federal immigration data shows the company was approved for a visa a few months later.