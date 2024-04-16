Japan's finance minister says he's closely watching FX

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday he was closely watching currency moves and will provide a "thorough response as needed" after the dollar surged to a fresh 34-year high.

The dollar hovered around 154.15 yen after breaching the 154 yen level in Asia late Monday, the highest since June 1990.

In a press conference, Suzuki said he was not aware that foreign exchange will be explicitly addressed at the G20 finance minister meeting in Washington this week, but the subject would be brought up as a topic of conversation.

"On international issues, including foreign exchange, Japan will seize various opportunities, not only at the G20, to firmly communicate its position as necessary," Suzuki said.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Sonali Paul and Shri Navaratnam)

