Japan's Former Prime Minister Abe Shot Dead During Campaign Speech
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated earlier Friday during a campaign speech in Nara, western Japan.
Local broadcaster NHK reported Abe was shot in the chest and a male suspect was detained at the scene.
Abe served as prime minister of Japan and president of the Liberal Democratic Party from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020.
He was known for his aggressive financial and economic policies, dubbed “Abenomics,” which relied on monetary easing and strong fiscal policies to aid growth and development among the country's aging population.
U.S. premarket equity index futures dipped following the reports. S&P 500 futures fell 0.36% and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.50%. In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 pared gains.