Japan's Former Prime Minister Abe Shot Dead During Campaign Speech

Shaurya Malwa
·1 min read

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated earlier Friday during a campaign speech in Nara, western Japan.

  • Local broadcaster NHK reported Abe was shot in the chest and a male suspect was detained at the scene.

  • Abe served as prime minister of Japan and president of the Liberal Democratic Party from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020.

  • He was known for his aggressive financial and economic policies, dubbed “Abenomics,” which relied on monetary easing and strong fiscal policies to aid growth and development among the country's aging population.

  • U.S. premarket equity index futures dipped following the reports. S&P 500 futures fell 0.36% and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.50%. In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 pared gains.

