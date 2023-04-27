U.S. markets close in 5 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,088.51
    +32.52 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,489.75
    +187.88 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,002.50
    +148.15 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,733.25
    +2.84 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.61
    +0.31 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,989.80
    -6.20 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    -0.03 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1011
    -0.0039 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5220
    +0.0900 (+2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2464
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1200
    +0.5030 (+0.38%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,028.16
    -664.03 (-2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    635.08
    -0.24 (-0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,833.23
    -19.41 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,457.68
    +41.21 (+0.15%)
     

Japan's Honda, GS Yuasa to invest $3 billion for battery development, build plant -Nikkei

Reuters
·1 min read
Auto Shanghai show, in Shanghai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co Ltd and battery maker GS Yuasa Corp will invest over 400 billion yen ($2.99 billion) and team up to produce batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and homes, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

The companies will start by building a new plant in Japan, targeting a production capacity of at least 20 gigawatt hours (GWh), the Nikkei added, without citing sources.

A joint-venture, which the companies unveiled in January, will play a central role in the development of batteries and materials as well as capital investment, the Nikkei said.

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry would provide a subsidy of about 150 billion yen, the newspaper added, without specifying whether that would be only for building the factory.

A Honda spokesperson told Reuters the report was not something it had announced, and there was nothing it could answer about it at this point, while a ministry official said the same. GS Yuasa could not be immediately reached outside of regular office hours.

($1 = 133.9700 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink, Maki Shiraki and Elaine Lies; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)