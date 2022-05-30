U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.55
    +2.48 (+2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.90
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.90
    -0.20 (-0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0777
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2646
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0060
    +0.3860 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,756.67
    +2,400.69 (+8.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    697.39
    +67.89 (+10.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.06
    +14.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,369.43
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Japan's jobless rate falls to 2.5% in April - government

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Job seekers attend orientation sessions at company booths during a job fair held for fresh graduates in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate fell to 2.5% in April, while the availability of jobs increased, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was lower than the 2.6% reported for March, which was also the median forecast for April in a Reuters poll of economists.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.23 in April, labour ministry data showed, in line with a Reuters poll forecast and rising 0.01 point from the previous month's 1.22.

For a table on the data, go to the internal affairs ministry's website: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/roudou/index.htm

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website)

(Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Writing by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

