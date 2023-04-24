U.S. markets open in 6 hours

Japan's Nidec posts first quarterly loss in 10 years

Reuters
·1 min read
Nidec Corp's logo is pictured at an earnings results news conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese electric motor maker Nidec Corp on Monday posted its first quarterly operating loss in a decade, of 24.3 billion yen ($181.01 million), hit by hefty restructuring costs and difficulty in procuring semiconductors and other components.

The result for the January-March fourth quarter compared to an average estimate for a 11.75 billion yen loss in a survey of eight analysts by Refinitiv. It also compared to a 36.9 billion yen profit in the same period a year earlier.

"The business environment surrounding Nidec continues to be severe," the company said in a statement. It warned of a delay in the recovery of global automobile production, among other headwinds.

It was also squeezed by a decline in unit growth rate in the electric vehicle (EV) market in China and a peaking out of capital investment-related demand, it said.

Nidec has made a big bet on growth in the EV market, investing heavily in production and development of the e-axle traction motor, which combines an electric vehicle's gear, motor and power-control electronics.

In the latest quarter it took a hefty hit related to restructuring as it looks to sharply reduce fixed costs.

For the business year that began April 1, the Kyoto-based firm forecast operating profit of 220 billion yen, versus an average 210.87 billion yen forecast by 21 analysts.

($1 = 134.2500 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by David Dolan)