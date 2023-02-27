Japan's Omi Medical Center, Seikoukai, Becomes the First Healthcare Organization in Western Japan to Sign a Partnership Agreement with TriNetX to Increase Participation in Multi-National Clinical Trials

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omi Medical Center, part of the Seikoukai Social Medical Corporation and one of Japan's leading institutions in the use of advanced medical technologies, announced it is partnering with TriNetX to increase its exposure and participation in multi-national industry-sponsored clinical trials.

"The use of Japanese pharmaceuticals has dropped from 20% to less than 10% of the global market over the past 30 years," said Atsuyuki Wada, Special Assistant to the President and Director, Clinical Research Center, Omi Medical Center. "Japan also ranks around 30th in the number of global clinical trials, and as a result clinicians in the country have fewer opportunities to learn about innovative treatments, medicines, and the benefits they can bring to patients. One of our goals of joining the TriNetX Network is to reverse this trend and help Japanese patients suffering from a wide variety of challenging diseases."

Omi Medical Center, located in Kusatsu City, Shiga Prefecture, is one of the institutions in western Japan that offers state-of-the-art medical and surgical care in the fields of cardiovascular, obstetrics and gynecology, gastroenterology, and head and neck. The center provides a wide range of services including emergency medicine, community healthcare, oncology-related community support, and disaster medicine to the people of the surrounding area, which is experiencing population growth.

"The partnership agreement between Omi Medical Center and TriNetX will be a meaningful opportunity to improve Japan's healthcare system as a whole," continued Wada. "TriNetX will provide Omi Medical Center with the opportunity to join a global community of pharmaceutical companies and healthcare organizations. This will allow us to strengthen our collaborations with other peer institutions, gain opportunities to participate in clinical trials, and ensure the safe and legal secondary use of real-world data for the benefit of our patients."

"Omi Medical Center is a fantastic addition to the TriNetX Network—the first healthcare organization in Western Japan, and now a part of our rapidly expanding community of TriNetX members in the country and across the APAC region," said Shogo Wakabayashi, Country Manager, Japan at TriNetX.

About TriNetX, LLC

TriNetX is a global network of healthcare organizations and life sciences companies driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies. Through its self-service, HIPAA, GDPR, and LGPD-compliant platform of federated EHR, datasets, and consulting partnerships, TriNetX puts the power of real-world data into the hands of its worldwide community to improve protocol design, streamline trial operations, refine safety signals, and enrich real-world evidence generation. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

About Social Medical Corporation Seikoukai

Seikoukai is located in Kusatsu, Shiga Prefecture, where the population is growing every year, a rarity in Japan. Seikoukai provides medical and nursing care services that support the community with sincerity, centering on two hospitals: Omi Medical Center (Hospital Director: Daisuke Furuya; 420 beds), which provides highly acute care, and Omi Fureai Hospital (Hospital Director: Masamitsu Hirano; 199 beds), which provides home care support functions. Omi Medical Center is committed to providing medical care for diseases such as cardiac, gastrointestinal, and orthopedic diseases, as well as laparoscopic surgery for gynecological cancer, by physicians and staff with a high level of expertise in their respective fields. The center also employs a center-based approach to realize team medicine, where surgery and internal medicine work together to break down the barriers between departments and provide seamless medical care. For more information, visit Omi Medical Center at https://www.seikoukai-sc.or.jp/omi-mc/

