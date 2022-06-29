U.S. markets open in 8 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,835.00
    +9.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,991.00
    +58.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,720.25
    +46.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,742.70
    +4.40 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.30
    -0.46 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.40
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    20.73
    -0.08 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0513
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.36
    +1.41 (+5.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2199
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0960
    -0.0320 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,281.79
    -485.77 (-2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.58
    -10.48 (-2.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,323.41
    +65.09 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,748.75
    -300.72 (-1.11%)
     

Japan's Renesas, India's Tata Motors partner to develop chip solutions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RNECY
  • TTM

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp and India's Tata Motors have formed a strategic partnership to design, develop and manufacture semiconductor solutions for domestic and global markets, the companies said on Wednesday.

Renesas will collaborate with Tata Motors, India's biggest manufacturer of electric cars, on developing "next-generation automotive electronics" to accelerate the growth of electric and connected vehicles, the companies said in a statement.

As part of the partnership, Renesas will also work with Tejas Networks, a Tata Group company, on wireless network solutions including 5G. The products will initially be for India with an aim to expand to global markets.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Recommended Stories