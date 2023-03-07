Japan's Saitama Medical University International Medical Center Joins the TriNetX Network to Study Global Real-World Data on Rare Diseases, Treatments, and Outcomes to Benefit Its Patients

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saitama Medical University International Medical Center, one of Japan's leading hospitals for the treatment of oncology, cardiology, and stroke cases, has joined the TriNetX Network to utilize global real-world data to better understand rare diseases, treatments, and outcomes, as well as provide additional clinical trial opportunities to its patients.

"Novel therapies may have unanticipated outcomes across diverse patient populations," said Isamu Koyama, Hospital Director Emeritus, Saitama Medical University International Medical Center and Senior Management Director, Saitama Medical University Foundation. "It is important to share real-world data on those treatments and outcomes from an international perspective, and that is precisely what TriNetX brings to the investigators at Saitama Medical University as well as peer institutions across the TriNetX Network."

TriNetX is the largest and fastest-growing collaborative research network comprised of healthcare organizations and life sciences companies driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies. TriNetX puts the power of real-world data into the hands of its worldwide community to improve protocol design, streamline trial operations, refine safety signals, and enrich real-world evidence generation.

"One of the most important values of our health system is patient-centered care, which always places the interest of patients first," said Toshiaki Saeki, Director of Saitama Medical University International Medical Center. "TriNetX is the global leader in the field of secondary use of real-world data for clinical and observational research and is in the best position to effectively connect our hospital with other medical institutions and corresponding real-world data from around the world."

"We are thrilled to welcome Saitama Medical University to the TriNetX Network," said Shogo Wakabayashi, Country Manager, Japan, TriNetX, "We look forward to helping the university's investigators generate real-world evidence and increase the clinical trial opportunities available for their patients."

About TriNetX, LLC

TriNetX is a global network of healthcare organizations and life sciences companies driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies. Through its self-service, HIPAA, GDPR, and LGPD-compliant platform of federated EHR, datasets, and consulting partnerships, TriNetX puts the power of real-world data into the hands of its worldwide community to improve protocol design, streamline trial operations, refine safety signals, and enrich real-world evidence generation. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

About Saitama Medical University International Medical Center

In striving to create a world-class hospital, we have contributed to the advancement of medical care in Japan while at the same time valuing local medical care. "Patient-centered care" is the most important value of our hospital. We believe that the center of health care is always the patient, his/her family, and the people in the community and society. The hospital has become one of the leading hospitals in Japan in terms of the number of cases in all divisions of oncology, cardiology, and stroke. Furthermore, we are actively working to improve quality, and in February 2015, we became the first university hospital in Japan to receive JCI (Join Commission International) certification, an international hospital functionality evaluation, and we continue to renew this certification. We will continue to tirelessly pursue improvements in the quality and safety of medical care and aim to be a medical institution that is trusted by patients and the local community in all situations, including emergencies such as new coronavirus infections and large-scale disasters. For more information, visit Saitama Medical University at https://www.international.saitama-med.ac.jp/en/

