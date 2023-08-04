U.S. markets open in 4 hours 41 minutes

Japan's SoftBank Corp posts 2.1% increase in Q1 profit

Reuters
·1 min read

Japan's SoftBank Corp, the domestic telecoms arm of SoftBank Group, posted a 2.1% increase in first quarter operating profit on Friday.

Operating profit was 246.3 billion yen ($1.73 billion) in the April to June period, marginally higher than the 241.2 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

SoftBank maintained its annual profit forecast of 780 billion yen in the year through March 2024, compared to an 838.8 billion yen average estimate from 18 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

($1 = 142.3900 yen)

(Reporting by Anton Bridge; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)