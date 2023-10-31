Japan's yen dithers, stocks rise as BOJ relaxes yield controls

SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The yen waffled while the Nikkei index rose on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan said it was relaxing the bounds of its control on yields, which analysts took as the first step towards dismantling the long-running and controversial policy.

At first glance, the BOJ's policy announcement seemed perfunctory, and caused a knee-jerk decline in the yen.

The BOJ said the 1% ceiling on benchmark 10-year yields would be an upper bound rather than a rigid cap. It maintained the 0% target for the yield under its yield curve control (YCC) policy.

"The Bank of Japan today de facto abolished YCC, and policymakers might call time on negative interest rates as soon as January," said Marcel Thieliant, head of Asia-Pacific at Capital Economics.

The tweak to the upper bound meant the BOJ will use the 1% ceiling as a reference point and no longer enforce it aggressively by buying bonds, Thieliant said.

Stocks reacted with confusion too. Bank shares which rallied earlier in the day on the prospect of higher rates, first fell and then rose to leave the Topix banking index up 2.4%.

Ten-year bond futures fell as much as 0.46 points to 143.78 after the decision as 10-year JGB yields climbed 6 basis points to 0.95%.

While a majority of analysts had predicted no change in policy, investors had also been protectively positioning for some sort of change in the YCC policy that is increasingly looking misplaced against the backdrop of a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve and improving domestic growth and inflation.

Notably, even as it moved away from a decisive 1% cap on 10-year yields, the BOJ's estimate for core-core inflation in the next financial year was 1.9%, under its 2% target.

"They've tried to stay as dovish as possible and not committed to additional policy changes, like rate hikes," said Naka Matsuzawa, chief macro strategist at Nomura in Tokyo.

"I don't think this was a disappointment, because it's still a shift toward normalisation, in a way. But I think the currency market sees the balance between Japan and U.S. rates are leaning toward a stronger dollar and weaker yen."

The yen bore the brunt of that dovish hint in the announcement, flipping to the weak side of the key 150-per-dollar mark and away from a nearly two-week high of 148.81 overnight. It was last traded around 150.16 per dollar.

Japan's Topix index gained 0.6%, with an index of value shares such as banks rallying 0.6%, outpacing a 0.45% rise for growth shares, which are predominantly tech names .

The Nikkei 225 share average, with its heavy weighting for tech shares, rose a modest 0.2%.

(Reporting by Japan and Asia markets teams Writing by Vidya Ranganathan Editing by Lincoln Feast)