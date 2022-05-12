U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,922.75
    -7.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,690.00
    -53.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,938.50
    -31.25 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,713.50
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.30
    -0.41 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.70
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.47
    -0.08 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0522
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    -0.0720 (-2.41%)
     

  • Vix

    32.56
    -0.43 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2238
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.6030
    -0.3450 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,777.71
    -1,396.46 (-4.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    676.21
    -50.48 (-6.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.66
    +104.44 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,732.16
    -481.48 (-1.84%)
     

Japan's Zeals raises $38.8M to scale its chat commerce platform

Kate Park
·2 min read

Zeals, a Tokyo-based startup that lets businesses communicate with their customers via its chat application, said Thursday it has secured $27.2 million (3.5 billion yen) in equity and $11.6 million (1.5 billion yen) in debt. The latest round brings its total funding raised to $41.4 million, the company said without disclosing its valuation.

JIC Venture Growth Investments led the Series E equity funding, with participation from Z Venture Capital, a venture investment arm of Z Holdings, Japan Post Capital and Salesforce Ventures. Mizuho Bank and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also joined in its debt financing.

Conversational commerce, a term coined by former Uber employee Chris Messina in 2015, enables online businesses to sell their products and services through messaging and chat apps like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. The coronavirus pandemic has fueled messaging apps to be the medium for personal, business or commerce to interact with each other.

The global market of conversational commerce, also known as chat commerce or conversational marketing, is expected to increase to $290 billion by 2025, up from $41 billion in 2021, representing a 590% rise for the next four years, according to a report by Juniper Research. The research also shows that North Asian countries such as China, Japan and South Korea would account for more than 90% of chat commerce spending by 2025.

Founded in 2014, Zeals currently serves more than 400 enterprises, including Toyota dealerships, Shiseido and NTT Docomo.

Zeals
Zeals

Image Credits: Zeals

Its business has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 139% in revenue since 2017, Zeals CFO Yusuke Watanabe told TechCrunch, but he did not provide a baseline for that growth. Watanabe also said that Zeals' average conversion ratio stands at 9.6%, meaning that roughly 1 out of 10 customers who use the Zeals chatbot service experience transactions.

Co-founder and CEO of Zeals Masahiro Shimizu pointed out that the startup has communication designers using its internal no-code bot builder to customize its service for users. Zeals focuses on promotions to enable its users to increase revenue by attracting more customers while other competitors offer mainly customer support services, Shimizu added.

The latest round will help Zeals accelerate new product development, diversify go-to-market channels and support overseas expansion. Shimizu told TechCrunch that the company had businesses in Taiwan, Thailand and the Philippines before the COVID pandemic but has temporarily pulled back. Zeals is in talks again with a number of clients to re-enter overseas in Asia and the U.S., Shimizu added.

Business messaging platform Gupshup raises $240 million from Tiger Global, Fidelity and others

Conversational AI startup Yellow Messenger raises $20M Series B from Lightspeed

Recommended Stories

  • Rivian earnings provide a ‘small victory if you’re long’: Analyst

    CFRA Vice President and Equity Analyst Garrett Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Rivian's Q1 earnings report, the EV manufacturer's production forecasts for 2022, its revenue miss, and Ford selling a portion of its shares.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Continuing to Fall Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) continued to tumble Wednesday morning despite an earnings report that handily beat Wall Street expectations. AMC stock was down by 7.5% as of 11:21 a.m. ET following a 5.4% drop Tuesday. AMC's first-quarter earnings report actually had a lot of meat on the bone for investors.

  • When is it safe to start buying stocks again? We’re not there yet, but these are the six signs to look for

    Big stock market drawdowns like the current one often end with a selling frenzy, called capitulation. “It’s a basket of things, but when they start to pile up, it gives me more confidence,” says Larry McDonald of the Bear Traps Report. While several investor sentiment opinion polls suggest extreme negativity, you don’t see the same signal when you look at what they are actually doing with their money, says Michael Hartnett, Bank of America’s chief of investment strategy.

  • Unity Software stock crashes, cites Apple advertising identifier changes as Q1 drag

    Video game company Unity Software's shares fell more than 35% after disappointing earnings, citing Apple advertising changes as a big driver.

  • Is Upstart's Stock a Buy After Crashing This Week?

    At Tuesday's prices, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down almost 25% in 2022, and many individual stocks have fallen much more than that. The company's disappointing guidance reflected the macroeconomic uncertainty for the coming year, yet it might be getting oversold right now. At Wednesday morning's prices, the stock was down about 80% year to date, which potentially gives investors a major discount if it can survive this tough economic environment.

  • Rivian posts narrower-than-expected earnings loss, stock jumps after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Rivian earnings.

  • Bitcoin whale Michael Saylor tries to defuse fears over MicroStrategy margin call

    The Bitcoin evangelist says there's plenty more collateral it can still pledge to meet its loan covenants, without having to resort to a fire sale of crypto.

  • Why Paysafe Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a payments platform company, were falling this morning after the company missed Wall Street's consensus revenue estimate for the first quarter. The financial technology stock was down by 10.7% as of 10:48 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Several things disappointed Paysafe investors this morning, including the fact that the company's first-quarter sales of $367.7 million dropped 3% from the year-ago quarter and missed analysts' average estimate of $371.6 million.

  • Investors haven’t begun to price in recession: Here’s how far the S&P 500 could fall

    The battered S&P 500 index is not pricing in a recession, according to DataTrek Research. “At 4,000, the recession odds imbedded in S&P are close to zero,” said DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note emailed Tuesday. The S&P 500 (SPX) a stock benchmark measuring the performance of large U.S. companies, has dropped more than 16% this year after closing Monday at 3,991.24.

  • Goldman Sachs likes these 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 7.6% — in a manic market, locking down a growing income stream makes sense

    The market’s scary. But dividends can provide some comfort.

  • Moderna fires new CFO after one day

    Moderna Inc.'s new chief financial officer is gone after about a day on the job, following a disclosure by his previous employer involving an internal financial investigation.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

  • Manulife reports 1Q22 net income of $3.0 billion, core earnings of $1.6 billion, APE sales of $1.6 billion, and Global Wealth and Asset Management net inflows of $6.9 billion

    Today, Manulife announced its first quarter of 2022 ("1Q22") results. Key highlights include:

  • Unity Software loses $5 billion in market cap after Apple’s changes lead to ‘self-inflicted wound’

    Unity Software Inc. shares shed more than a third of their value Wednesday and headed toward their worst day ever after the gaming-engine company revealed what more than one analyst termed a "self-inflicted wound" concerning its ad-targeting tools.

  • Tumble in Coinbase pushes Wood's ARK fund closer to pandemic low

    A collapse in cryptocurrency company Coinbase Global Inc pushed star stock picker Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF down nearly 8% on Wednesday, putting it within 10% of its low touched in March 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Coinbase, the fund's second-largest holding at nearly 7% of assets, fell more than 28% to record lows Wednesday after the company missed first-quarter estimates and its chief executive said the company had no risk of bankruptcy. The declines in Coinbase added to the pain for Wood's ARK Innovation fund this year.

  • Why Canoo Shares Tumbled Today

    Specialty EV maker Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) reported its first-quarter financial update last night, and it gave investors a warning they didn't want to hear. The drop extended the stock's downward trend this year, with it dropping over 35% in just the last month. Rather it was a warning in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

  • Dutch Bros. stock spills 37% lower after forecast cut due to inflation

    After just its third quarterly earnings report since going public, coffee chain Dutch Bros. Inc. shares were slaughtered in late trading Wednesday after executives revised their annual outlook to predict less profit this year amid record inflation.

  • Not worried about Bitcoin margin call: MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor

    The CEO of business analytics software firm MicroStrategy took to Twitter to reassure investors as an outsized bet on Bitcoin faltered. See related article: Has Bitcoin become a victim of its own success? Fast facts If the price of Bitcoin falls below US$3,562, the company could post some other collateral, Saylor claimed. MicroStrategy has a […]

  • Lordstown Motors completes long-anticipated agreements with Foxconn

    Lordstown Motors Corp. has completed long-anticipated agreements to sell its electric vehicle-making facility to affiliates of Hon Hai Technology Group, better known as Foxconn, which will manufacture and co-develop EVs at the plant. Shares of Lordstown Motors (Nasdaq: RIDE) — which have been punished in recent weeks as the deadline for the agreements was postponed — were up 34% to $1.51 in aftermarket trading on Wednesday evening. Without the infusion of cash, manufacturing expertise and supply chain connections supplied by the Foxconn agreements, Lordstown Motors operations were in jeopardy of closing.