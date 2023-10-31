Japfa (SGX:UD2) shareholders have endured a 66% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. For example, after five long years the Japfa Ltd. (SGX:UD2) share price is a whole 74% lower. That's not a lot of fun for true believers. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 64% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 18% in the last three months. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 10% in the same period.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Japfa didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last half decade, Japfa saw its revenue increase by 5.2% per year. That's far from impressive given all the money it is losing. Nonetheless, it's fair to say the rapidly declining share price (down 12%, compound, over five years) suggests the market is very disappointed with this level of growth. We'd be pretty cautious about this one, although the sell-off may be too severe. We'd recommend focussing any further research on the likelihood of profitability in the foreseeable future, given the muted revenue growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Japfa the TSR over the last 5 years was -66%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Investors in Japfa had a tough year, with a total loss of 62% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 3.0%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 11% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Japfa better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Japfa you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Singaporean exchanges.

