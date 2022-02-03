U.S. markets close in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,515.84
    -73.54 (-1.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,316.95
    -312.38 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,064.86
    -352.68 (-2.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,999.09
    -30.43 (-1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.78
    +0.52 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.90
    -5.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.34 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1431
    +0.0125 (+1.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    +0.0610 (+3.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3605
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9120
    +0.4620 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,774.24
    -689.77 (-1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    854.21
    -4.84 (-0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.84
    -54.16 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

The results marked back-to-back weeks of decline

Jar raises $32 million in Tiger Global-led funding to help Indians start their saving and investment journeys

Manish Singh
·4 min read

A seven-month-old fintech app that is helping millions of Indians to begin their investment and saving journeys for the first time in their lives has attracted the attention of Tiger Global.

The Bengaluru-based Jar said on Thursday it has raised $32 million in its Series A financing round, just months after securing its seed funding. The New York-headquartered investor led the new round, with participation from scores of investors, including Rocketship.vc, Stonks, Force Ventures, Arkam Ventures, Klarna founder Victor Jacobsson, Suleman Ali of Ali Capital, Shamir Karkal of Sila Money, Byron Ling of Cannan Partners and Joel John of Ledger Prime.

The new round values Jar at over $200 million, according to two people familiar with the matter. Jar co-founders declined to comment on the valuation.

Nearly a billion Indians have bank accounts today, but they have never made any investment. Part of the reason is confusion, said Nishchay Ag, co-founder and chief executive of Jar. “Their world is littered with ads of different financial instruments,” he told TechCrunch in an interview.

For decades, banks and mutual funds have been trying to tap India masses with their products. Despite the hundreds of millions of dollars they have sunk in to win the market, they have been able to court fewer than 30 million individuals.

"Manufacturing a product is one thing and being able to sell it is another. All these institutions are good at manufacturing. For selling, you have to be aligned with the individual's persona, idiosyncrasies, insecurities, cognitive load and the cultural significance. That's an art and science by itself," he said.

Jar is tackling this by choosing a financial instrument that is familiar to most Indians: gold. For over a century, Indians have been stashing gold in their houses, treating the yellow metal as both good investment and status symbol, he said.

To say Indians, who have a private stash worth $1.5 trillion of the precious metal, would be an understatement. For generations, Indians across the socio-economic spectrum have preferred to stash their savings — or at least a part of it — in the form of gold. In fact, such is the demand for gold in India — Indians stockpile more gold than citizens in any other country — that the South Asian nation is also one of the world’s largest importers of this precious metal.

Jar, which raised $4.5 million from a range of investors including Tribe Capital and Arkam Ventures last year, operates an eponymous app that makes it very simple for users to start investing.

The app fetches a tiny amount each time a user makes a transaction. It rounds up an individual’s daily spendings and puts some money aside as investment. Users’ investments in digital gold is backed by physical gold of the same amount and they can choose to withdraw that much gold or liquidate their investments at any time, said Misbah Ashraf, co-founder and chief product officer of Jar, in an interview.

The bet is working. The app has amassed over 4 million users, 99% of whom are investing in any asset class for the first time, said Nishchay.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The duo first connected several years ago when MarsPlay, Misbah's previous venture (which has been acquired since), and Bounce, where Nishchay worked, attempted to explore synergies for the startups. They stayed in touch and in late 2020 during one of their many conversations realized that neither of them knew much about investments.

This was a triggering point for Misbah, who had seen his family struggle through debts, he said. "We were both tech savvy, running businesses and yet we too hadn't thought much about savings and investments," he said. "We started to wonder if we were alone or whether it was a systemic issue with everyone. It's pretty much the latter," he said.

Jar is attempting to build a financial habit among individuals to start their investment journeys. Now that it's made inroads among consumers in every Indian state, said Nishchay, the startup is looking to offer many more financial instruments where its users can invest, he said.

"A habit and discipline is clearly being formed and we are seeing a jump of 20% in investments month over month among our users," he said.

The startup is also looking to lend to its users and offer them insurance in the next few months, he said.

“Jar is bringing new users into the online investing space, starting with digital gold as the first product,” said Alex Cook, partner at Tiger Global, in a statement. “We are bought into Jar’s mission of helping users build a daily savings habit, and we’re excited to partner with the team as they scale to millions of customers.”

Recommended Stories

  • How to reduce investing's gender gap: try talking about ethics

    Why have women lagged behind in finance, while their numbers grow in other professions? MoMo Productions/DigitalVision via Getty ImagesThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Women’s perception of unethical behavior among finance professionals may contribute to how underrepresented they are in the industry, according to a recently published article I co-authored with colleagues at Zhejiang University and Creighton University. We administered surveys to ne

  • Pixel Vault banks $100 million in funding to chase an NFT media empire

    The world of NFTs is bizarre, confounding and exhilarating. This past year, institutional investors have seemed to grow obsessed with NFT opportunities -- a space few of them examined seriously before 2021 -- dropping billions of dollars into equity investments in startups including Dapper Labs, OpenSea and Sky Mavis. Investors' latest NFT bet is on a startup called Pixel Vault -- a massive NFT collection of superheroes that has the goal of growing into a decentralized Marvel-esque empire.

  • Andreessen Horowitz in talks to invest in Bored Ape Yacht Club

    Andreessen Horowitz is in advanced talks to lead a large funding round for Yuga Labs, the company behind the NFT project Bored Ape Yacht Club, Axios has learned from multiple sources.Why it matters: Bored Apes is among the most popular community-based NFTs, below CryptoPunks and above Pixel Vault (which just raised $100 million of its own). Last week, Justin Bieber paid $1.29 million for a Bored Ape, while another last year sold for $3.4 million at Sotheby's. Stay on top of the latest market tre

  • Russell Westbrook says Lakers’ record won’t matter if in playoffs

    Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook says it's 0-0 for every team once the playoffs commence.

  • Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony's Job May Be On The Line

    Gov. Ron DeSantis, who appointed Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony to the job, may have to take action against him.

  • Mount Laurel boy's burn accident prompts outpouring of support

    Ryan Jastrzembski, an 11-year-old Mount Laurel boy, faces an 'extremely tough road' to recovery, says appeal seeking help for the burn victim and his family

  • Spotify backlash over Joe Rogan did little to boost its streaming rivals

    The Joe Rogan controversy has been a PR headache for Spotify in recent days, but it doesn't seem to have yet prompted a sizable exit to rival streaming apps, according to new app store data. Over the past several days, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and other musicians have pulled their music from Spotify to protest the streamer's relationship with controversial podcaster Joe Rogan, who's accused of using his platform to spread COVID-19 and vaccine misinformation to his millions of fans. Following the outcry and music removals, both Spotify and Rogan addressed the controversy -- the former with promises to add content advisories to podcasts discussing COVID-19, and the latter with a commitment to better balance out controversial conversations by including experts with different opinions on the show.

  • Vaccine Protest Snarls Canada-U.S. Border Crossing for Fifth Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Two lanes of traffic have reopened at one of Canada’s busiest border crossings five days after a group of vehicles blocked the highway to protest vaccine mandates for truckers.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedFacebook Growth Engine Sputters as TikTok Steals User AttentionSpotify’s Problems Gr

  • Meta stock is 'probably dead money' in the short term, says top tech analyst

    Meta's shares could stay in the penalty box for some time after a brutal quarter and outlook, warns one of the best tech analysts on Wall Street.

  • Amazon earnings: Here's what to expect

    Amazon (AMZN) stock is flat ahead of the e-commerce giant's fourth quarter earnings. These are the top and bottom line consensus estimates expected by Wall Street analysts, according to Bloomberg data.

  • Why Snap Stock Just Collapsed

    Following Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: FB) flop of an earnings report last night, shares of rival social media stock Snap (NYSE: SNAP) suffered a sympathetic crash. As of 11:20 a.m. ET Thursday morning, Meta stock was down 24.5%, and Snap was down 20.5%. Meta Platforms missed on earnings, only barely beat on sales estimates for the fourth quarter of 2021, and predicted as much as a 10% sales miss for the first quarter of 2022.

  • Why Facebook parent Meta’s stock is getting crushed

    Facebook parent company Meta's stock is getting hammered as Apple's iOS privacy changes bite into revenue.

  • Why Block Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) sank in morning trading Thursday as the point-of-sale device maker formerly known as Square  continued to feel the aftershocks of PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) distressing fourth-quarter earnings report, which sent the entire payments sector into a tailspin on Wednesday. Block lost more than 10% Wednesday, while PayPal lost almost a quarter of its value. As of noon ET Thursday, Block was off by another 8.2% from the previous close.

  • My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

    Rising inflation and the threat of higher interest rates have crushed many of the market's favorite growth stocks over the past few months. That low price-to-sales ratio could quickly lure back growth-oriented investors in the near future.

  • Why Amazon Is Nearly 7% Lower Today

    A fellow internet name's numbers are casting a shadow of doubt on the e-commerce company's upcoming quarterly report.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)?

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the third quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • 2 Cash-Burning Growth Stocks to Stay Far Away From

    Growth stocks can be great long-term investments to hang on to. A couple of stocks that are on a challenging path right now that I would stay away from are Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH). Ocugen is a risky stock for many reasons.

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • Meta earnings unveiled ‘a lot of negative surprises,’ strategist says

    MKM Partners Managing Director of Internet & Capital Markets Rohit Kulkarni joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss fourth quarter earnings for social media companies Meta, Snap, and Pinterest amid TikTok competition and Apple privacy measures.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” EV Charging Stocks Trading Under $10

    Let’s talk a bit out about EV stocks. Electric vehicles are not a new technology – in fact, they date back almost to the earliest days of the automobile – but today’s materials, batteries, and electronics have brought them into their own, as a more mature technology. It’s clear that EVs are here to stay. What is less obvious is that they are bringing a host of ancillary tech and services with them. Prominent among these are charging companies. The charging network is the vital infrastructure tha