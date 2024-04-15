Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited's (SGX:C07) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Jardine Cycle & Carriage's (SGX:C07) stock increased significantly by 10% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Jardine Cycle & Carriage's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Jardine Cycle & Carriage is:

17% = US$3.0b ÷ US$18b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.17 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

At first glance, Jardine Cycle & Carriage seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 8.2% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to Jardine Cycle & Carriage's decent 11% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then performed a comparison between Jardine Cycle & Carriage's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 13% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is C07 worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether C07 is currently mispriced by the market.

Story continues

Is Jardine Cycle & Carriage Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 44% (or a retention ratio of 56%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Besides, Jardine Cycle & Carriage has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 40%. However, Jardine Cycle & Carriage's future ROE is expected to decline to 13% despite there being not much change anticipated in the company's payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Jardine Cycle & Carriage's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

