Jardine Matheson Holdings Group Finance Director & Executive Director Acquires 56% More Stock

Those following along with Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (SGX:J36) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Graham Baker, Group Finance Director & Executive Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$1.0m on stock at an average price of US$48.09. That increased their holding by a full 56%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Graham Baker is the biggest insider purchase of Jardine Matheson Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$46.89 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Jardine Matheson Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Jardine Matheson Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Jardine Matheson Holdings insiders own 7.0% of the company, worth about US$945m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Jardine Matheson Holdings Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Jardine Matheson Holdings insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Jardine Matheson Holdings and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

