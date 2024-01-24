Jardine Matheson Holdings Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$5.61m

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (SGX:J36) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Jardine Matheson Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Deputy MD Yiu Kai Pang bought US$1.4m worth of shares at a price of US$46.75 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$40.65 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Jardine Matheson Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Jardine Matheson Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Jardine Matheson Holdings. Non-Executive Director Li-Ching Hsu spent US$524k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Jardine Matheson Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Jardine Matheson Holdings insiders own 7.0% of the company, worth about US$821m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Jardine Matheson Holdings Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Jardine Matheson Holdings. Nice! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Jardine Matheson Holdings you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

