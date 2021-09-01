U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

Jared Trexler Named Chief Marketing Officer of The American College of Financial Services

The American College of Financial Services
·4 min read

Veteran financial services marketing and communications leader added to The College’s executive leadership team

King of Prussia, PA, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Nichols III, President and CEO at The American College of Financial Services, announced today the addition of Jared Trexler to The College’s executive leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer. Trexler brings to The College 16 years of marketing experience, including leadership roles in financial education, investment, assets, and wealth management. He will join The College on September 7, reporting directly to President Nichols.

As the head of Marketing and Communications for the nation’s largest regionally accredited, nonprofit institution dedicated to financial services education, Trexler and his team of marketing and communications professionals will be charged with broadening The College’s position and reputation in the marketplace, expanding its brand in a rapidly-changing financial services profession, and driving enrollments and engagement that supports The College’s mission and vision to provide best-in-class applied financial knowledge and education.

“The College’s mission to benefit society is a noble pursuit that continues to deliver significant impacts across the financial services profession and communities at large. We achieve that mission by engaging with a wide range of audiences, keeping our finger on the pulse of the profession, and delivering experiences that educate and empower people to expand their knowledge,” Nichols said. “Jared has spent the better part of his career working directly with financial advisors and partner firms across insurance, broker-dealer, and RIA channels, as well as industry thought leaders and the financial media. He understands how best to position our story and our strategy and communicate it dynamically to more people in more places.”

Trexler’s marketing leadership has extended to several areas of financial services, from heading content and branding at Ed Slott and Company, LLC, the nation’s foremost leader in retirement distribution planning education and training, to creating and executing marketing strategies and driving assets under management (AUM) and assets under advisement (AUA) growth in investment and private wealth management.

Trexler also previously served as Director of Strategic and Executive Communications at The College, working with Nichols and The College’s leadership team to draft compelling narratives that best communicated strategic initiatives, new educational programs, and Centers of Excellence. He also drove an expansion of The College’s content marketing efforts, developed The Office of the President website, and supported The President’s efforts at industry meetings and events. He is a past recipient of the Mary Varner Award for Exemplary Service, The College’s highest honor for professional staff.

“I’m very excited to partner with talented professionals across The College and lead a department with so many compelling stories to tell,” Trexler said. “We’ll continue to focus on delivering exceptional experiences that excite, engage, educate, and empower. Applied knowledge has a ubiquitous influence on professional growth and the financial security of consumers and their communities. As brand stewards and business builders, our team is responsible for communicating the profession’s most universal value.”

Trexler holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Pennsylvania State University, where he returned to author a book on Penn State football in the years following his graduation. He’s a twice-published author, former columnist, and has offered his insights on financial marketing’s transformation in InvestmentNews, Financial Planning, and at numerous industry events, including the New York State Society of CPAs and the Financial Services Institute National Summit. ​

###

ABOUT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF FINANCIAL SERVICES
The American College of Financial Services was founded in 1927 and is the nation’s largest nonprofit educational institution devoted to financial services. Holding the highest level of academic accreditation, The College has educated one in five financial advisors across the United States and offers two master’s degrees in management and financial services, along with prestigious financial planning designations such as the Retirement Income Certified Professional® (RICP®), Chartered Life Underwriter® (CLU®), Wealth Management Certified Professional® (WMCP®), Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy® (CAP®), Chartered Special Needs Consultant® (ChSNC®), Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®), and education leading to the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) certification. The College’s faculty represents some of the foremost thought leaders in the financial services profession. Visit TheAmericanCollege.edu and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Attachment

CONTACT: Lindsey Allumbaugh The American College of Financial Services 610-526-1418 lindsey.allumbaugh@theamericancollege.edu


